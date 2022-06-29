ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Driver killed in a two-vehicle collision with a Caltrans vehicle in the Central Valley

By Anthony Galaviz
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

A driver was killed Tuesday afternoon after a collision with a Caltrans vehicle in Visalia.

The collision happened at 3:47 p.m. at Highway 198 and the Mooney Boulevard on-ramp.

The California Highway Patrol said a Caltrans vehicle was stopped on the highway’s shoulder where the on-ramp meets the roadway. The unidentified driver was on eastbound Highway 198 when, for unknown reasons, their vehicle slammed into the back of the Caltrans vehicle.

The motorist was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the collision remained under investigation Tuesday evening.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Comments / 0

