Pitching hasn’t always been as easy as it appears for the ace of the Milwaukee Brewers, Corbin Burnes. Burnes is on top of the world these days. He’s coming off a 2021 campaign in which he sported a dazzling 2.43 ERA, leading Major League Baseball, and he has one of the best pitches in baseball in his cutter.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO