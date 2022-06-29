Motorcyclist killed in crash near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Tuesday night in a crash involving a motorcycle on River Oaks Drive near Myrtle Beach, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 9:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of River Oaks Drive, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

The motorcycle was traveling north on River Oaks Drive, and an SUV attempting to turn left onto River Oaks Drive crashed with the motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver was killed, according to troopers. Two people in the SUV were not hurt.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

All lanes of traffic were closed, HCFR said. No other information was immediately available.

