Portland, OR

Portland moving forward with heat pumps for low income residents

KGW
 3 days ago

www.kgw.com

The Oregonian

NE Portland glass recycler Owens-Brockway will continue operating, install pollution controls

Oregon’s largest recycler of glass containers will continue to operate in Northeast Portland as it installs equipment to control excess pollution. State regulators had threatened Owens-Brockway, a subsidiary of O-I Glass Inc., with a $1 million fine last June, finding it had repeatedly violated the air quality standards required under its operating permit. It ordered the company to come up with plans to fix the problem or shut down by this month.
PORTLAND, OR
#Heat Pumps#Green Energy
opb.org

Effort building to create a methamphetamine stabilization center in Portland

Your browser does not support the audio element. After months of delays, momentum is now building to create a stabilization center to treat people experiencing a mental health crisis due to methamphetamines, according to new reporting by The Lund Report. Multnomah County and the City of Portland signed a memorandum of understanding in May to partner on the center, which would be the first of its kind in Oregon. Unlike other sobering facilities, the stabilization center would allow several days for people to detox from meth before trying to link them to recovery services. Emily Green, managing editor for The Lund Report, joins us to talk about this effort amid a surge in meth-related visits to emergency rooms, which for the first time, have now surpassed visits due to alcohol in Multnomah County.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Affordable housing is one step closer at South Cooper Mountain

Beaverton officially broke ground on its affordable housing project for over 300 low-income residents June 29.Beaverton hosted an event Wednesday, June 29, to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new 164-unit affordable housing development in the South Cooper Mountain area. The project is expected to serve over 300 residents, including a dedicated building for seniors. All 164 units will be available to families and individuals at 30%, 60% and 70% of the area's median income. The Beaverton City Council approved $10 million for the project in May, including $9 million from the Metro affordable housing bond. Wishcamper's co-managing partner Justin Metcalf...
BEAVERTON, OR
opb.org

Muddy tap water in SE Portland caused by regular maintenance

Some Portlanders in Southeast neighborhoods turned on their faucets and got muddy brown tap water this morning. City officials say regular maintenance caused a shift in water pressure, which stirred up sediment in pipes. They say the water is chlorinated, so it’s safe to drink and shower in, should anyone with brown tap water want to do that.
PORTLAND, OR
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Oregonian

Fourth of July holiday in Oregon: What’s open, what’s closed, what are the transit schedule changes

Here’s a list of changes and schedules for services and government offices due to the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. Looking for something to do this Independence Day holiday? We’ve got you covered from Medford to Ridgefield, to Pendleton and beyond, check out our list of rodeos, parades, and of course, fireworks across Oregon and southwest Washington: oregonlive.com/events.
OREGON STATE
Eater

14 Fantastic Specialty Markets in East Portland

Whether a recipe calls for a specific ingredient or a hankering for a particular snack hits, sometimes a trip to the regular grocery store just won’t cut it. In East Portland, these markets carry specialty ingredients, often also serving as cultural hubs for the communities they serve. This map will point you in the direction to everything from locally made vegan cheeses to imported snack mixes from India. For more spots to eat on this side of the Willamette, check out our East Portland map.
PORTLAND, OR
theportlandmedium.com

Meth Stabilization Center Planned For Portland

The plans to have a meth stabilization center in Portland continue with zest. The center is moving forward more than two years after closures and delays. People under the influence of methamphetamine can receive safe treatment in this center once up and fully running. Meth has become increasingly deadly. Nearly 1,000 Oregonians died from meth use from 2019 to 2021, according to Oregon State Police. And in recent years, meth has become more toxic, cheaper, more widely available.
PORTLAND, OR

