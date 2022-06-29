Portland moving forward with heat pumps for low income residents

Your browser does not support the audio element. After months of delays, momentum is now building to create a stabilization center to treat people experiencing a mental health crisis due to methamphetamines, according to new reporting by The Lund Report. Multnomah County and the City of Portland signed a memorandum of understanding in May to partner on the center, which would be the first of its kind in Oregon. Unlike other sobering facilities, the stabilization center would allow several days for people to detox from meth before trying to link them to recovery services. Emily Green, managing editor for The Lund Report, joins us to talk about this effort amid a surge in meth-related visits to emergency rooms, which for the first time, have now surpassed visits due to alcohol in Multnomah County.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO