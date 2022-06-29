Portland moving forward with heat pumps for low income residents

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland City Council is preparing to make its third attempt in six years to put strict limits on the size of existing and future local fossil fuel terminals. The two previous versions of the ordinance ran into trouble after being appealed by business groups. The...
It’s still a slog to get a building permit in Portland, but auditors say the city has made “substantive progress” in identifying its problems and coming up with plans to solve them. A report from the City Auditor Mary Hull Caballero’s office last March found that slow...
PORTLAND, Ore. — One of Portland's homeless villages could be in jeopardy because the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says the city is violating deed restrictions when it comes to how the land is meant to be used. The village, which consists of 30 tiny homes for those formerly...
Oregon’s largest recycler of glass containers will continue to operate in Northeast Portland as it installs equipment to control excess pollution. State regulators had threatened Owens-Brockway, a subsidiary of O-I Glass Inc., with a $1 million fine last June, finding it had repeatedly violated the air quality standards required under its operating permit. It ordered the company to come up with plans to fix the problem or shut down by this month.
PORTLAND, Ore. — For people with mobility issues, exploring parks and beaches can be difficult — requiring expensive, specialized equipment to do so. But now an Oregon group is working to bring more electric all-terrain trackchairs to the Portland metro. The nonprofit David's Chair recently partnered with Oregon...
A years-long affordable housing project is finally complete, adding dozens of new homes in Washington County. However, as state leaders point out -- it is just one solution to a growing need for housing in Oregon as rent skyrockets faster than income for many.
Your browser does not support the audio element. After months of delays, momentum is now building to create a stabilization center to treat people experiencing a mental health crisis due to methamphetamines, according to new reporting by The Lund Report. Multnomah County and the City of Portland signed a memorandum of understanding in May to partner on the center, which would be the first of its kind in Oregon. Unlike other sobering facilities, the stabilization center would allow several days for people to detox from meth before trying to link them to recovery services. Emily Green, managing editor for The Lund Report, joins us to talk about this effort amid a surge in meth-related visits to emergency rooms, which for the first time, have now surpassed visits due to alcohol in Multnomah County.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new COVID-19 forecast for Oregon was scheduled to come out on Friday, but Oregon Health and Science University's lead forecaster is still working on some new details. He did say he expects COVID to keep spreading through July. The pandemic has taken some unexpected turns...
Beaverton officially broke ground on its affordable housing project for over 300 low-income residents June 29.Beaverton hosted an event Wednesday, June 29, to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new 164-unit affordable housing development in the South Cooper Mountain area. The project is expected to serve over 300 residents, including a dedicated building for seniors. All 164 units will be available to families and individuals at 30%, 60% and 70% of the area's median income. The Beaverton City Council approved $10 million for the project in May, including $9 million from the Metro affordable housing bond. Wishcamper's co-managing partner Justin Metcalf...
Some Portlanders in Southeast neighborhoods turned on their faucets and got muddy brown tap water this morning. City officials say regular maintenance caused a shift in water pressure, which stirred up sediment in pipes. They say the water is chlorinated, so it’s safe to drink and shower in, should anyone with brown tap water want to do that.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Moonstruck Chocolate, the popular Oregon brand of artisan chocolates, is being sold to Chocolate Works, a chocolate manufacturer and distributor based in Freeport, New York. The new owners will maintain the Moonstruck brand and continue the company's manufacturing operations in Portland, according to Chocolate Works CEO...
Here’s a list of changes and schedules for services and government offices due to the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. Looking for something to do this Independence Day holiday? We’ve got you covered from Medford to Ridgefield, to Pendleton and beyond, check out our list of rodeos, parades, and of course, fireworks across Oregon and southwest Washington: oregonlive.com/events.
Whether a recipe calls for a specific ingredient or a hankering for a particular snack hits, sometimes a trip to the regular grocery store just won’t cut it. In East Portland, these markets carry specialty ingredients, often also serving as cultural hubs for the communities they serve. This map will point you in the direction to everything from locally made vegan cheeses to imported snack mixes from India. For more spots to eat on this side of the Willamette, check out our East Portland map.
The plans to have a meth stabilization center in Portland continue with zest. The center is moving forward more than two years after closures and delays. People under the influence of methamphetamine can receive safe treatment in this center once up and fully running. Meth has become increasingly deadly. Nearly 1,000 Oregonians died from meth use from 2019 to 2021, according to Oregon State Police. And in recent years, meth has become more toxic, cheaper, more widely available.
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland City Council voted Wednesday to authorize $500,000 in funding for the city’s police bureau to offer $25,000 hiring bonuses for lateral officers and $3,000 to $5,000 hiring bonuses for new Public Safety Support Specialists (PS3s) in an effort to boost the bureau’s hiring rate.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has determined the Safe Rest Village opening at the former Sears Armory in Southwest Portland is inconsistent with the deed restrictions the city of Portland accepted when it acquired the property.
