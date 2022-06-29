ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgar County, IL

Edgar County Sheriff (R) Primary: Doug Cochran Beats Roger Hopper –

edgarcountywatchdogs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022 Primary Election (unofficial) results for Edgar County...

edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Effingham Radio

Unofficial Primary Election Results from Coles County

Democratic Nomination for 12th Congressional Representative In Congress. Democratic Nomination for 15th Congressional Representative In Congress. Democratic Nomination for 12th Congressional State Central Committeewoman. VIVIAN ROBINSON 305. Democratic Nomination for 12th Congressional State Central Committeeman. GLENN POSHARD 315. Democratic Nomination for 15th Congressional State Central Committeewoman. KATHERINE F. S. DANIELS...
COLES COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

BREAKING: Convicted murderer Fred Grabbe to be released on parole July 15

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Convicted murderer Fred Grabbe is scheduled for mandatory supervised release from an Illinois prison on July 15. The Illinois Department of Corrections confirmed the parole date with mywabashvalley.com. According to court documents obtained from the Clark County Circuit Court, Fred Grabbe was sentenced on September 11, 1985, for the murder of […]
MARSHALL, IL
WCIA

Community in mourning after former Champaign mayor passes away

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A community is in mourning over the passing of their beloved former mayor. “Mayor Schweighart was a kindhearted man who loved our community,” said Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen in a news release Friday. “Always quick with a joke, his laugh was infectious.” Feinen said Gerald “Jerry” Schweighart served as a 32-year […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Vermilion County coroner: Ridge Farm man killed in crash

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County coroner said a Ridge Farm man is dead after a crash in Georgetown. In a news release, Coroner Jane McFadden stated the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on 1800 East Road. McFadden identified the man killed as 55-year-old Brian H. Edwards. An autopsy was performed Friday afternoon. […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
wamwamfm.com

Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office Profiling Unsolved Murder Cases

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says they will be profiling unsolved murder cases from the valley over the next several months. The department says they have seen cases solved decades afterwards, and that if there is one thing they have learned, it’s to never lose faith or give up.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Two Danville Firefighters Receive Promotions

(Above) Danville firefighters Captain Tom Darby (left) and Lieutenant Tim McFadden (right) received promotions Wednesday morning in the Danville City Council Chambers. They were sworn in by Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign County Humane Society closed to public

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Humane Society will be closed to the public for at least a week, according to CCHS officials. “Due to an outbreak of upper-respiratory infection in dogs and cats, we will be closed to the public for pet adoptions today,” said officials in a Facebook post Wednesday. If you […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
MyWabashValley.com

Crash on US 41 in Sullivan County sends two to hospital

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A two-vehicle crash sent two individuals to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday. The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of US 41 and W County Road 300 N. According to Indiana State Police, the cause was a failure to stop by a vehicle headed westbound on CR 300 which was struck by a northbound vehicle on US 41.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Ridge Farm Man, 55, Dies in Morning Crash on 1800 East Road

The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that an alarm received at 6:43 AM Friday morning July 1st was a single vehicle crash, a 2004 Chevrolet Blazer, leaving the road while southbound on 1800 East Road for an unknown reason. The vehicle struck an old concrete property marker and caught fire. The driver, pronounced deceased at the scene, has been identified by the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office as 55-year-old Brian H Edwards of Ridge Farm.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Arthur Male Killed in Two Vehicle Traffic Crash

Springfield, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 9:. WHERE: Interstate 72 eastbound near Milepost 118, Sangamon County. WHEN: June 29, 2022 at approximately 11:21 p.m. VEHICLES: Unit 1- 2020 Red Chevrolet Silverado. Unit 2- 2009 Gray Hyundai Sonata. DRIVERS: Unit 1- Zachary...
ARTHUR, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham County Chamber Announces New Member & Owner

The Effingham County Chamber celebrates the opening of new businesses or locations and welcomes new Chamber members with ribbon cuttings, new member pictures, and other events and activities. Elizabeth Yager Designs, owned by Elizabeth Yager, is a residential interior design and decorating company in Effingham, IL. Yager is an artist...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Two, including Springfield Lucky Horseshoes pitcher, die in crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Two people, including a Springfield Lucky Horseshoes player, were killed in a crash Thursday morning. Pitcher Lucas Otto, 20 years old of Arthur, and Zachary R. Wilham, 27, of Decatur both died after the collision on Interstate 72 eastbound near milepost 118 around 11:20 p.m. Police...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Coroner identifies man killed in fatal vehicle crash in Georgetown

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The Vermilion County Coroner has released the name of the 55-year-old Ridge Farm man who was killed in single motor vehicle crash early Friday morning in Georgetown, Illinois. According to the coroner the traffic crash occurred on 1800 East Road at approximately 6:43 a.m. The coroner identified...
GEORGETOWN, IL
WTHI

New additions coming to Terre Haute's Rea Park thanks to grant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One park on Terre Haute's southside is getting some new additions and improvements. The city hopes to refurbish the historical clubhouse located at the park. It hopes to use the building as a gathering space for weddings and dinners. Additionally, a walking track, splash pad and...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Man in custody after a 'barricade situation' in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 was on the scene of what the Vigo County Sheriff's office is calling a barricade situation. They called in the Terre Haute Special Response Team to assist them. Police are now saying one man is in custody. It happened at 5051 Old Paris...
VIGO COUNTY, IN

