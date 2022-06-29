Edgar County Sheriff (R) Primary: Doug Cochran Beats Roger Hopper

DETROIT – Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to obstruction of justice in connection with a corruption scandal and investigation. He officially reported to the prison, as required, on Thursday. He’s being held at a federal prison in...
Democratic Nomination for 12th Congressional Representative In Congress. Democratic Nomination for 15th Congressional Representative In Congress. Democratic Nomination for 12th Congressional State Central Committeewoman. VIVIAN ROBINSON 305. Democratic Nomination for 12th Congressional State Central Committeeman. GLENN POSHARD 315. Democratic Nomination for 15th Congressional State Central Committeewoman. KATHERINE F. S. DANIELS...
PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) A man who tried to escape from Livingston County jail has an additional two years added to his 10-year sentence for robbery according to the Central District United States Attorney office. John Beck admitted to robbing the following during a 14 day crime spree: Dollar General in Buffalo, Bank of Pontiac, Odell […]
Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt has stated previously, “I take an oath to uphold the laws in the State of Indiana. I realize that it’s up to the legislature to decide what the laws are going to be. It’s my job to enforce them and to protect the public”
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Convicted murderer Fred Grabbe is scheduled for mandatory supervised release from an Illinois prison on July 15. The Illinois Department of Corrections confirmed the parole date with mywabashvalley.com. According to court documents obtained from the Clark County Circuit Court, Fred Grabbe was sentenced on September 11, 1985, for the murder of […]
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A community is in mourning over the passing of their beloved former mayor. “Mayor Schweighart was a kindhearted man who loved our community,” said Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen in a news release Friday. “Always quick with a joke, his laugh was infectious.” Feinen said Gerald “Jerry” Schweighart served as a 32-year […]
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County coroner said a Ridge Farm man is dead after a crash in Georgetown. In a news release, Coroner Jane McFadden stated the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on 1800 East Road. McFadden identified the man killed as 55-year-old Brian H. Edwards. An autopsy was performed Friday afternoon. […]
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says they will be profiling unsolved murder cases from the valley over the next several months. The department says they have seen cases solved decades afterwards, and that if there is one thing they have learned, it’s to never lose faith or give up.
(Above) Danville firefighters Captain Tom Darby (left) and Lieutenant Tim McFadden (right) received promotions Wednesday morning in the Danville City Council Chambers. They were sworn in by Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr.
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Humane Society will be closed to the public for at least a week, according to CCHS officials. “Due to an outbreak of upper-respiratory infection in dogs and cats, we will be closed to the public for pet adoptions today,” said officials in a Facebook post Wednesday. If you […]
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Grant funding from Indiana's Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative is on its way to Parke County. It's going to help one of the county's old historic villages. Some improvements are coming to the historic Billie Creek Village in Parke County. New operators say they...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A two-vehicle crash sent two individuals to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday. The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of US 41 and W County Road 300 N. According to Indiana State Police, the cause was a failure to stop by a vehicle headed westbound on CR 300 which was struck by a northbound vehicle on US 41.
The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that an alarm received at 6:43 AM Friday morning July 1st was a single vehicle crash, a 2004 Chevrolet Blazer, leaving the road while southbound on 1800 East Road for an unknown reason. The vehicle struck an old concrete property marker and caught fire. The driver, pronounced deceased at the scene, has been identified by the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office as 55-year-old Brian H Edwards of Ridge Farm.
Springfield, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 9:. WHERE: Interstate 72 eastbound near Milepost 118, Sangamon County. WHEN: June 29, 2022 at approximately 11:21 p.m. VEHICLES: Unit 1- 2020 Red Chevrolet Silverado. Unit 2- 2009 Gray Hyundai Sonata. DRIVERS: Unit 1- Zachary...
The New Indiana Law that applies to anyone convicted of a level 6 felony after June 30th may help ease the burden on the Vigo County Jail. House Enrolled Act 1004 will allow Judges to sentence those convicted of the lowest level felony to State Prison to serve out their sentence.
The Effingham County Chamber celebrates the opening of new businesses or locations and welcomes new Chamber members with ribbon cuttings, new member pictures, and other events and activities. Elizabeth Yager Designs, owned by Elizabeth Yager, is a residential interior design and decorating company in Effingham, IL. Yager is an artist...
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Two people, including a Springfield Lucky Horseshoes player, were killed in a crash Thursday morning. Pitcher Lucas Otto, 20 years old of Arthur, and Zachary R. Wilham, 27, of Decatur both died after the collision on Interstate 72 eastbound near milepost 118 around 11:20 p.m. Police...
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The Vermilion County Coroner has released the name of the 55-year-old Ridge Farm man who was killed in single motor vehicle crash early Friday morning in Georgetown, Illinois. According to the coroner the traffic crash occurred on 1800 East Road at approximately 6:43 a.m. The coroner identified...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One park on Terre Haute's southside is getting some new additions and improvements. The city hopes to refurbish the historical clubhouse located at the park. It hopes to use the building as a gathering space for weddings and dinners. Additionally, a walking track, splash pad and...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 was on the scene of what the Vigo County Sheriff's office is calling a barricade situation. They called in the Terre Haute Special Response Team to assist them. Police are now saying one man is in custody. It happened at 5051 Old Paris...
