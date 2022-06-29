Alleged Stalker Arrested at Ariana Grande's Montecito Home

**The Silver Alert has been deactivated. The subject has been located.**. I happened to turn my scanner on and heard the son of the missing elderly man, Duane Hanna, had found his car parked on East Mountain Dr. and asked for assistance in looking for his father. Information was relayed to dispatch that the father had or was working on a fountain at the address in the 1400 block of East Mountain Dr. (Pulse Point app has the address as 1435 E. Mountain Dr. in Montecito). S.O. located a man in the creek bed adjacent to the property and asked for Fire and AMR to respond. S.O. was trying to get a hold of the owner for the gate code to provide fire and medics with better access. S.O. requested fire bring a stokes basket to get the man out of the creek bed. Medics are on scene, but there has not been any further information over the scanner.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO