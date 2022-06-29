South Carolina 2022 Runoff Election results
SC, (WJBF) – Unofficial results are in for the 2022 South Carolina Runoff Election.
ALLENDALE
Sheriff
- Jamie Freeman : 63.20% 833 votes
- Charles Rowell Jr: 36.80% 485 votes
County Council District 3
- Rick Gooding: 45.91% 191 votes
- Willa Marian Jennings : 54.09% 225 votes
STATE
State Superintendent of Education
- Kathy Maness : 87.50%
- Ellen Weaver: 12.50Z%
U.S. Senate
- Catherine Fleming Bruce: 44.33% 414 votes
- Krystle Matthews : 55.67% 520 votes
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.
Comments / 2