ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

South Carolina 2022 Runoff Election results

By Ashlyn Williams
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RLJ16_0gP6wTra00

SC, (WJBF) – Unofficial results are in for the 2022 South Carolina Runoff Election.

ALLENDALE

Sheriff

  • Jamie Freeman : 63.20% 833 votes
  • Charles Rowell Jr: 36.80% 485 votes

County Council District 3

  • Rick Gooding: 45.91% 191 votes
  • Willa Marian Jennings : 54.09% 225 votes

STATE

State Superintendent of Education

  • Kathy Maness : 87.50%
  • Ellen Weaver: 12.50Z%

U.S. Senate

  • Catherine Fleming Bruce: 44.33% 414 votes
  • Krystle Matthews : 55.67% 520 votes
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 2

Related
carolinatails.org

South Carolina Needs a Good SLAPP Law

In late May, the Judiciary Committee of the North Carolina State Assembly approved a legislative bill, which would allow for early dismissal of lawsuits making libel or other claims that are meant to shut down discussion of important public issues. The bill is now due to be considered by the...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

Weaver wins Republican nomination for South Carolina education leader

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Conservative think tank CEO Ellen Weaver has won the Republican nomination for South Carolina education superintendent. Weaver was the second-place finisher in the primary earlier this month but vaulted past Palmetto State Teachers Association Executive Director Kathy Maness on Tuesday. Weaver will face Democratic teacher and SC for Ed founder Lisa […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WBTW News13

Voters decide who advances in primary election runoffs

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Voters headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in South Carolina’s primary election runoffs. Local political watchers said runoff turnout is typically lower. As of about 4 p.m., Sandy Martin, the Horry County voter registration and election director, said there had been about 17,900 votes cast in the county. Holley […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Allendale#County Council#Nexstar Media Inc
WCNC

These new South Carolina laws go into effect today

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A handful of laws from two legislative sessions - both 2021 and 2022 - are expected to go into effect on Friday, July 1 - and their impacts are wide-ranging. Among the most talked-about law changes in South Carolina actually comes out of the previous legislative...
HEALTH
WYFF4.com

History of earthquakes in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Emergency Management Division on Thursday said South Carolinians can expect more earthquakes. And they were right. A 1.6 magnitude earthquake was reported Friday in Elgin at 5:47 a.m. and then a 2.1 magnitude at 8:46 a.m. And then a 1.26 magnitude was reported at 1:46 p.m.
ENVIRONMENT
WBTW News13

New data shows South Carolina abortions surged in 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The number of abortions reported to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control surged in 2021, according to newly released information from the state agency. The 2021 report comes days after the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade and place decisions on abortion laws with states. […]
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WIS-TV

South Carolina gas tax increases Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers will pay more at the pump starting Friday as the final two-cent state gas tax increase goes into effect. The increase raises South Carolina’s gas tax up to 28 cents per gallon. Friday’s increase ends six years of two-cent increases, the revenue from which...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
Soda City Biz WIRE

Publications name Josh Vann as a leading real estate attorney in South Carolina

ROCK HILL, S.C. – SC Biz News has included Josh Vann, a partner with Morton & Gettys law firm, to their new "Power List – Real Estate Attorneys." Josh's law practice is focused on commercial real estate and development and real estate finance. He deals with all aspects of a project, from acquisition to financing, to commercial leasing and regulatory and administrative approvals.
ROCK HILL, SC
WJBF

SC Rep calls for “secret sleepers” to infiltrate GOP

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Krystle Matthews is under fire for a call she allegedly made to a South Carolina correctional inmate. In the call, the Representative says democrats need to run for Republican seats in state elections to improve their chances. The call was placed back on February 15th to David Solomon […]
U.S. POLITICS
WRDW-TV

Earthquakes: Why are they happening in South Carolina?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Well, if you think we’ve had more earthquakes in South Carolina than usual, you’re not wrong!. Most of the quakes have been near Columbia in the Elgin and Lugolf area. The director of the South Carolina Seismic Network, Scott White, says we are experiencing...
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF

SC Rep. Krystle Matthews responds to controversial call with inmate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One day after News 2 obtained audio of a South Carolina Representative making controversial comments during a call with an inmate at a Greenville correctional facility, Krystle Matthews is defending her actions. Matthews said that she did not know she was speaking with an inmate. According to Matthews, she received a […]
U.S. POLITICS
WJBF

WJBF

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy