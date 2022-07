Regina Opal Farmer, age 47 of Narrows, VA, passed away peacefully at her home on June 29, 2022 after a long battle with cancer, with her family by her side. She had just arrived home from spending the day with her mom and her daughter, and sat down to rest. They are eternally grateful for that time they had with her, and that she was feeling well enough to get out for a while.

NARROWS, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO