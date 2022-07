Make a plan to have a ride if you plan on drinking this weekend. Fourth of July weekend is literally right around the corner and many people go all out to celebrate. Alcohol is usually involved in any kind of celebration whether it's going to the beach, attending a bbq, or having your own party. Law enforcement officials are warning residents that they will be out in full force this weekend to help protect everyone.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO