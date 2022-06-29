ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

US Attorney’s Office, Ulta reach settlement over Fargo store’s ADA compliance issues

By Hannah Woosley-Collins
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M7hOl_0gP6syAp00

FARGO, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Ulta and the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of North Dakota have reached a settlement on allegations that the Fargo cosmetics store violated the Americans With Disabilities Act.

The complaint alleged that an employee refused to allow a service animal entry to the store.

An investigation found an Ulta employee incorrectly told the person she wasn’t allowed to enter the store due to a North Dakota cosmetology statute prohibiting service animals without documentation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Under the settlement, Ulta must adopt a nationwide service animal non-discrimination policy for all its stores, train its employees regarding the ADA, post signage indicating service animals are welcome, and pay $1,000 in damages to the complainant.

“People with disabilities who are accompanied by a service animal are entitled to come and go freely in the community,” said U.S. Attorney Jennifer Klemetsrud Puhl. “The corrective measures agreed to by Ulta will give individuals with disabilities an equal opportunity to enjoy the largest beauty (retailer) in the United States, as is required by the ADA.”

Anyone who wishes to file a complaint alleging that a place of public accommodation or public entity in North Dakota is not accessible to persons with disabilities may file a complaint online at www.ada.gov or contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 701-297-7400.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fundraising total continues to rise for North Dakota abortion clinic move

(Fargo, MN) -- The fundraising total is rising for a move across the Minnesota border for North Dakota's only abortion clinic. Red River Women's Clinic has surpassed its original GoFundMe goal of 20-thousand dollars, with a total as of Thursday morning of more than 843-thousand dollars. The clinic director says the facility has also received increased support in other ways, with people offering to escort to the clinic and volunteering professional services. People are also offering hotel points for travel.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Minnesotans working in North Dakota left out of MN Hero Pay

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you live in Minnesota but work in North Dakota, you do not qualify for Minnesota Hero Pay. Hero Pay was passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, giving frontline workers in certain essential jobs a bonus check courtesy of the state.
kvrr.com

VA defends plan to build outhouse at Fargo National Cemetery

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Dept. of Veterans Affairs is responding to a coalition of local veterans who oppose plans to build an outhouse at the Fargo National Cemetery. United Patriotic Bodies says an outhouse, which the VA calls a “vault toilet,” would be impractical because it would have no electricity, plumbing or heat.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Station switches to pre-pay, or pay at pump as drive-offs increase

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – High gas prices are creating havoc for service stations and convenience stores. Drive-offs from the pumps have skyrocketed and left many businesses unable to recover the money lost in the gas thefts. Amy Kiehl, manager of Orton’s Holiday Station Store in Moorhead, said during May, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
State
North Dakota State
Fargo, ND
Government
KELOLAND TV

Otter Tail wants to suspend credit-card fees

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Customers in South Dakota who use credit cards to pay their utility bills from Otter Tail Power could be getting a small temporary reprieve. The company based in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, has asked South Dakota regulators for approval to suspend its payment-processing company’s credit card convenience fee of $2.25.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
newsdakota.com

Meet The New Owners Of The Labor Club In Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Labor Club in Valley City has new owners. Don and Bonnie Larson purchased the establishment from Kerry Anderson earlier this year. Bonnie worked in the bar business with her family for nearly 20 years before owning another business with her husband Don. Don...
VALLEY CITY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

First report of West Nile in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming the state's first human case of West Nile virus of the season. The individual lives in Richland County and wasn't hospitalized. Health officials say warmer temperatures contribute to increased risk of being bitten by an infected mosquito. Most people...
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested in Fargo admits to being on “lots and lots of meth”

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was taken to the Cass County Jail, after Fargo Police say he was driving erratically through south Fargo, nearly causing multiple crashes. The police report says an officer was stopped at a red light at the intersection of 45th Street and 17th...
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulta#Service Animals#Ada#Nexstar Media Inc
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested following fake check scam in ND

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing charges after police say he wrote fake checks and cashed them at North Dakota banks. Police say on Tuesday, June 28 they were called to Bank Forward in Jamestown for a fake check that was cashed. During the investigation, police...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Carrington Police Chief Killed in Motorcycle Accident

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Carrington Police Chief Brandon Sola was killed in a motorcycle accident in Fargo late Tuesday evening. Sola was appointed Chief of police in April of this year. He was also a Master Sgt. with the ND Air National Guard in Fargo. Mayor Tom Erdmann issued...
CARRINGTON, ND
kolomkobir.com

North Dakota deer hunters in Unit 2B won’t be able to bait for deer next fall, Game and Fish says – Grand Forks Herald

BISMARCK – As expected, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department will implement a baiting ban for deer hunters next fall in Unit 2B along the Red River between Grand Forks and south of Fargo after chronic wasting disease was found in a whitetail buck shot in October during the youth deer season near Climax, Minnesota, on the east side of the river.
GRAND FORKS, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
KX News

Veterans groups rip outhouse plans for North Dakota cemetery

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A coalition of veterans organizations is upset over plans to build an outhouse on the grounds of the national cemetery that borders North Dakota and Minnesota. The group says it plans to file a formal complaint with the Department of Veterans Affairs over the outdoor bathroom set to be built next […]
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Summit Nightclub in Fargo is for sale

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Summit Nightclub in Fargo is up for sale. The building has undergone a change of ownership over the last year after a deadly shooting outside of the business, which was the Africa Restaurant and Nightclub at the time. The building, located at 4554...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Police host community picnic

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is reaching out to city residents. The department held its annual Community Picnic Wednesday evening at Urban Plains Park. The picnic brings officers and emergency responders together with community members in a casual setting. The event included music, games, caricature and face painting,...
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Highway Patrol Aircraft Traffic Enforcement Results Released

FARGO, N.D. (NDHP) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) and Fargo Police Department conducted an aircraft traffic enforcement detail in the Fargo area on June 25th. Captain Bryan Niewind said this was the second of several planned details for the Fargo area that are being conducted to target reckless drivers, street racers and suspects that flee from law enforcement. The detail ran from approximately 7:00 pm to midnight.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Maroon 5 cancels FARGODOME show

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Maroon 5 fans won’t be able to catch the 2022 World Tour in Fargo. The show at the FARGODOME has been canceled. Maroon 5 was originally supposed to play the FARGODOME in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic postponed the show. Now, the August 12, 2022 show has also been canceled.
FARGO, ND
KX News

KX News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy