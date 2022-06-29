US Attorney’s Office, Ulta reach settlement over Fargo store’s ADA compliance issues

FARGO, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Ulta and the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of North Dakota have reached a settlement on allegations that the Fargo cosmetics store violated the Americans With Disabilities Act.

The complaint alleged that an employee refused to allow a service animal entry to the store.

An investigation found an Ulta employee incorrectly told the person she wasn’t allowed to enter the store due to a North Dakota cosmetology statute prohibiting service animals without documentation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Under the settlement, Ulta must adopt a nationwide service animal non-discrimination policy for all its stores, train its employees regarding the ADA, post signage indicating service animals are welcome, and pay $1,000 in damages to the complainant.

“People with disabilities who are accompanied by a service animal are entitled to come and go freely in the community,” said U.S. Attorney Jennifer Klemetsrud Puhl. “The corrective measures agreed to by Ulta will give individuals with disabilities an equal opportunity to enjoy the largest beauty (retailer) in the United States, as is required by the ADA.”

Anyone who wishes to file a complaint alleging that a place of public accommodation or public entity in North Dakota is not accessible to persons with disabilities may file a complaint online at www.ada.gov or contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 701-297-7400.

