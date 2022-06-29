ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Kern Public Health reports no new COVID deaths, 1,461 cases

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 1,461 cases Tuesday.

This brings the county’s totals to 257,276 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,460 deaths, and 246,483 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 681,931 negative COVID-19 tests and 257,276 positive tests, while 1,084 tests are pending.

There have been 3,974 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 3,478 cases of the Delta variant in Kern county so far.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 41,592 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 784 of them being hospitalized and 150 post-vaccine deaths (not counting booster shot), according to Kern Public Health. During that same period, there have been 122,631 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,925 of them being hospitalized and 1,116 unvaccinated deaths.

At this time 486,276 Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated while 434,375 residents are unvaccinated, according to Kern County Public Health. The average daily case rate in the last 14 days for vaccinated individuals is 23.09, while the average daily case rate in the last 14 days for unvaccinated individuals is 37.10.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here .

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.

