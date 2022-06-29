ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Travis Barker Reportedly Hospitalized in LA

By Heather Navarro
NBC New York
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Barker was hospitalized in Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon, as his daughter Alabama Barker asked fans to "send you prayers" in a post on her Instagram Story. The Los Angeles Times and TMZ reported that the Blink 182 drummer was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and his new bride, Kourtney Kardashian,...

www.nbcnewyork.com

