Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas K-9 officers are making special occasions a little more adorable

By Linsey Lewis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4alq1i_0gP6rT2d00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Celebrating a special occasion just got a little more adorable thanks to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Foundation which is now offering K-9 e-Cards for purchase.

The K-9 e-Cards are a great way to send well wishes to friends and family, with Happy Birthday, graduation, Happy Anniversary, congratulations and thank you messages that all feature a furry officer from the LVMPD K-9 team.

There will also be online LVMPD virtual adoptions available for purchase where customers can choose an LVMPD K-9 to “adopt” virtually and receive a virtual adoption certificate. The symbolic virtual adoptions represent a donation to the LVMPD Foundation to support the lifelong care of retired and active LVMPD K-9s.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xMdOQ_0gP6rT2d00
    A dog posing for LVMPD K-9 e-Cards. Courtesy of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vgZyw_0gP6rT2d00
    A dog posing for LVMPD K-9 e-Cards. Courtesy of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Q3K8_0gP6rT2d00
    A dog posing for LVMPD K-9 e-Cards. Courtesy of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation

The K-9 e-Cards are available for purchase on the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation website here. Along with the e-Cards, popular items like including pullover hoodies, hats, t-shirts, masks, Hydro Flasks and LVMPD K-9 merchandise including 2022 calendars, framed prints, mugs, lanyards, collars and much more can be purchased online or at the “LVMPD Store” kiosk located on the first level at Fashion Show Las Vegas. The kiosk is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9. p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Proceeds from all sales, both online and at the kiosk, benefit the LVMPD Foundation, which supports community initiatives, including back-to-school drives, updated equipment and technology for the department’s community safety and crime prevention efforts, advanced officer training, and more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Pets & Animals
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Nevada State
Nevada Pets & Animals
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Government
8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

