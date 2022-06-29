Bighorn sheep relocated to new Utah-based nursery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife is teaming up with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources to create the first bighorn sheep nursery.

The bighorn sheep roundup got underway on Monday morning as crews transported sheep to Utah from the Valley of Fire State Park.

As many as 16 sheep were gathered up on Monday, and more than a dozen more were expected to be gathered up by Tuesday.

The roundup will continue through Wednesday and will capture and relocate the sheep to the Skyrider Wilderness Ranch in Utah, which is located in the foothills of the Uinta Mountains.

The sheep will then be released in an enclosed area with plenty of water.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.