North Fort Myers, FL

Tommy Bohanon Foundation hosts 6th annual youth football camp

By Derek Kopp
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Football in Southwest Florida never stops and this past weekend was no different as the Tommy Bohanon Foundation hosted their sixth annual youth football camp at North Fort Myers High School.

If you looked out across Moody Field on Saturday afternoon you would have seen a record 250 campers taking part in the annual camp.

“It has been a great day to be able to come out here and run these kids through drills and really give them a great day on a Saturday,” former NFL player and NFM Alum Tommy Bohanon said.

Kids, as young as kindergarten and as old as eighth grade, ran through an NFL like gauntlet of drills. Many of the activities were the same that Tommy saw when he was at NFL training camp over the years.

While it was important to focus on the drills and learn the new techniques, Tommy wanted the players to focus on their effort and their attitude through the day.

“Well a big thing that he is emphasizing again is attitude and effort and those are two things that you can control,” North Fort Myers head football coach Dwayne Mack said. “You can’t control your size and you can’t control your speed, you can work on that but the two things you have total control on is attitude and effort and that is a big thing that we emphasize at this camp.”

Saturday was a day that six years ago founders Tommy and his wife Katie could not have imagined would turn into what it is today.

“Football camp was kind of how the Tommy Bohanon Foundation was born. Originally we thought this would just be a one day football camp and now it has blossomed into an incredible foundation,” Executive Director of the Tommy Bohanon Foundation and Tommy’s wife, Katie Bohanon, said.

In that time, the foundation has helped raise over half a million dollars for Southwest Florida thanks to the yearly events they help put on, they are able to give back with scholarships and equipment grants, tailgates, toy drives and more.

“The more involved people feel like their community is with them intern they are going to come back and volunteer in their community. So at the end of the day we are Southwest Florida strong we are going to continue that,” Katie said.

Tommy played all over in the NFL and could hold his camps and have this impact in any of those cities, but there’s no place he’d rather give back than his home in Southwest Florida.

“This is where me and my wife grew up. Southwest Florida is who raised us so what is a better place to truly come back and give back to than the Southwest Florida community that helped mold us to who we are,” Tommy said.

The foundation has no plans of slowing down and will continue to put on events for Southwest Florida with dates for the Fall expected to be announced later this summer.

