Whether you're just beginning your natural hair journey or have the LOC method down pat, us naturalistas are always learning something new about our manes. While the internet is awash with recommendations for new products and techniques to try, it's hard to know which ones are really worth our time and money. To keep our routines just a tad more streamlined these days, we reached out to Whitney Eaddy, celebrity stylist and founder of Juices & Botanics, to share the three things you should never buy as a naturalist and all the items you should definitely have in your routine instead. (Spoiler alert: Some of them may surprise you.)

HAIR CARE ・ 11 HOURS AGO