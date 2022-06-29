ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This soundbar-shaped device is actually an artificial intelligent personal trainer

By Sarang Sheth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSure, your smartwatch can tell you what your heart rate is, but can it ‘spot’ you and coach you through workouts? Altis is a linear soundbar-esque device that rests under your television and acts as a virtual trainer that properly guides you through your workouts. A set of two cameras on...

IN THIS ARTICLE
yankodesign.com

This fully-functioning Balisong-style pocket knife is an ideal EDC with rustproof Terravantium blade

Whether you like the Thumb Rollover or have mastered the Chaplin, a titanium Balisong is going to be a great companion either way. Before you set out to try your tricks on the Terrain 365 Invictus Bali-Ti – this butterfly knife is for utility purposes. It’s a portable knife designed to be there in your pocket when the need arises in the great outdoors.
PHILIPPINES
yankodesign.com

Present Life rolls through a tiny display and hides beyond the rotating dial

Watches give us a sense of time and perhaps the realization that life is ticking away. Over time, the accessory has evolved into the best sought-out collector’s item – sometimes even spanning multiple generations. The timekeeping essential initial started off as a simple complication with hours, minutes and seconds hand.
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

A customizable racing wheel that’ll fit future hypercar consoles like a charm

Racing games have evolved from the initial pixelated versions to the surreal graphics treat with amazing physics for avid gamers. So have the other simulated inputs such as force feedback. Racing gaming cockpits such as Next Level Racing Challenger, Playseat Challenge or Trak Racer TR80 quench the thirst of the most demanding racing game lovers. But for ones who are short on space and constricted by budget, a sim racing wheel is the next best option.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Medical Innovations designed to give modern healthcare a powerpacked boost

If there’s something that this pandemic has taught us it’s that health truly is wealth! We cannot take our health and well-being for granted, and a mindset of preparedness and precaution is extremely integral during such times. The medical industry has been making leaps and jumps in its innovations, to ensure such a brutal pandemic doesn’t occur again. Designers have been coming up with new and improved, life-saving medical designs that not only boost medical care but relieve some of the pressure from our tireless medical force. From an analog clock with dispensers to help medication schedules to a Dyson award-winning injection accessory – these designs tackle a variety of problems in the health and medical field. They’re a boon to modern healthcare and a reminder that we cannot take our health for granted any longer! revolutionize.
HEALTH SERVICES
yankodesign.com

The Arch Bench demonstrates how ranged arch structures work and carry a heavy load

Benches are common in public spaces like playgrounds, airports, and malls. They are a convenient place to sit while waiting for someone or rest after walking. Benches also serve a decorative purpose, adding a style to the surroundings or a room. They come in different types like a garden bench, indoor bench, storage bench, or planter bench. We have seen a lot of well-designed pieces and have a few favorites like those minimalist yet elegant and come with designs that will make you think. The Arch Bench here is an ideal example of that.
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

MagSafe camera lens concept turns your iPhone 13 into a professional mirrorless camera

Probably the most incredible interpretation of the iPhone’s MagSafe feature. Here’s a thought. Adding an array of magnets to the back of the iPhone just so you can attach a card holder to it seems like a massive waste of potential, doesn’t it? You could attach so many accessories via the MagSafe feature (and even allow the iPhone to detect and pair with it via NFC/Bluetooth), an external hard drive, a better speaker, or potentially even a larger, more professional-grade camera lens. Meet SCIO, a MagSafe camera lens from the mind of Vladimir Fer. Sure, your iPhone’s cameras are arguably already the best on the market, but when has that ever stopped Apple from pushing the boundaries further? Taking inspiration from Sony’s QX10 and QX100 modular camera lenses, SCIO is a mirrorless lens that simply attaches to your iPhone via MagSafe. Snap it on and your smartphone is now a professional shooter capable of much more realistic portrait shots and telephoto images. Combine this with Apple’s own computational photography chops and the SCIO turns the iPhone into easily the best camera a consumer can own, without breaking the bank.
CELL PHONES
yankodesign.com

Meet the Polestar Adaptor, a roadster concept designed with Level 5 autonomy

Although the Polestar Adaptor’s autonomous skills may seem like its most impressive detail, that distinction actually goes to the cockpit, which designer Yi-Wei Chiu created in the shape of Polestar’s own logo!. The Adaptor follows Polestar’s firmly rooted design language of classic Scandinavian minimalism (the company’s Swedish, remember?)...
CARS
yankodesign.com

This levitating lightbulb lamp quite literally ‘uplifts’ your room’s decor!

Some may say it adds a touch of magic to your interior space!. Meet Evaro… a light bulb lamp that’s clearly living in the year 2052. While regular home lamps need to directly be connected to a power outlet, the Evaro has no such hang-up. With its bafflingly beautiful levitating design, the Evaro Light Bulb Lamp hangs magically off its stand, floating and illuminating without any discernible wire connecting the lamp’s two halves together.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Traditional Korean Tables get a modern day interpretation with a microarchitecture inspired design that nudges conversations

Silence is an idea that doesn’t always connote something positive to a lot of people. Depending on the people you’re with or your personality itself, it can be something awkward or it can be something refreshingly comfortable. For those that might find those moments a bit unnerving, having some white noise or at least some music to fill in those silences. A new concept using microarchitecture or a combination of the fields of furniture or architecture aims to solve this problem that some people may encounter.
VISUAL ART
yankodesign.com

This ‘Ring Doorbell for Pets’ uses facial recognition to let your pets enter/exit your home!

The most advanced pet door on the market only allows ‘approved’ pets to enter or exit your home. The smart home just got a little smarter for your four-legged friend too. Meet Petvation, a camera-enabled pet door that solves a few common problems with traditional pet doors. The problem with flap-based doors is that they let anyone out or in, heightening the danger of your pet escaping, or a bunch of raccoons breaking in. Mechanical doors, on the other hand, can stress a pet out, are prone to breakage, or end up requiring human intervention. Petvation does away with all that by just using the same tech used by your smart doorbell – facial recognition.
PETS

