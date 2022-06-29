ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairlawn, OH

Bear spotted near Fairlawn, police say

By Alec Sapolin
cleveland19.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATH, Ohio (WOIO) - A black bear was spotted in near Fairlawn Tuesday night, according to...

www.cleveland19.com

Comments / 0

 

Related
cleveland19.com

Unidentified man found in strangers yard in Solon, officials say

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - An unidentified man was found lying in a stranger’s front yard Monday morning, according to the Solon Fire Department. The 83-year-old man was found at 6:26 a.m. in the 6000 block of Arbordale Avenue, according to a department Facebook post. The man was confused and...
SOLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Guardians ‘saddened by tragic shooting of Jayland Walker’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians issued a statement on July 4 expressing how the organization is “saddened by the tragic shooting of Jayland Walker that occurred in Akron.”. “As an organization, we are committed to uniting and inspiring our city and making a positive impact in our...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: ‘Approximately 50′ arrested during overnight protests in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Approximately 50 people were arrested during overnight protests in Akron, according to Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department. Protestors gathered in the city streets after seeing the bodycam footage of the officer-involved shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker. While the majority of the protestors, who...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood. According to EMS, the victim was shot in the 3300 block of E. 65th. EMS rushed him to MetroHealth Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition. At this...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio AG Yost comments on BCI investigation into police shooting in Akron

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced a BCI investigation will take place into the officer-related shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker in a press release on July 3. “People want and deserve answers, and they shall have them. BCI will conduct a complete, fair and expert...
AKRON, OH
Bri H

Ohio Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Black Man Over 90 Times

Jayland Walker, 25, was fatally shot by police in Akron, Ohio, earlier this week. (Screenshot via YouTube//Screenshot via YouTube/WKYC)CNN, WKYC Youtube. Jayland Walker, 25 years old, was unfortunately killed in a traffic stop by Akron, Ohio Police Officers. He was a DoorDash driver, and was said to be compliant with the police officer's requests. The reason for the stop remains unclear. Akron Police officials have stated the pursuit was due to a traffic stop and that Walker had a gun, but Walker's family strongly refutes those claims.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

8 million Ohio drivers traveling for July Fourth weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you have holiday weekend travel plans, you are not alone. More than 40 million people will be on the roads & over 8 million of them are driving in Ohio, according to AAA. But some drivers are saying no way, including Allen Blake. “It’s a...
OHIO STATE

