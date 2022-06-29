Bear spotted near Fairlawn, police say

Jayland Walker, 25, was fatally shot by police in Akron, Ohio, earlier this week. (Screenshot via YouTube//Screenshot via YouTube/WKYC)CNN, WKYC Youtube. Jayland Walker, 25 years old, was unfortunately killed in a traffic stop by Akron, Ohio Police Officers. He was a DoorDash driver, and was said to be compliant with the police officer's requests. The reason for the stop remains unclear. Akron Police officials have stated the pursuit was due to a traffic stop and that Walker had a gun, but Walker's family strongly refutes those claims.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO