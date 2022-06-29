Countdown begins to Libertyfest in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — After being approved three years ago, Smart Choice is officially coming to Edmond. In Oct. 2019, the Edmond City Council approved full implementation of Smart Choice, an initiative to install smart meters in both residential and commercial properties. The City of Edmond says the installation...
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Some bicyclists in Edmond have a request for drivers, as busy main roads are making them nervous. Riders say they mostly feel safe on the roads in town, but what would make the situation even better for them is having a driver's patience. Tony De...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Fourth of July weekend may be the biggest holiday of the summer, with cook-outs, camping trips, boating excursions and more! But the 4th of July also includes one of the biggest firework displays of the year!. So what makes these booming displays of light so...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Looking for a place to go and watch fireworks for this Fourth of July? FOX25 has got your back with some fireworks-watching locations. Stillwater - Boomer Lake Park, fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. July 2nd:. Oklahoma City - Frontier City, firework show in the evening.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma County DA candidate Kevin Calvey has filed for a recount of the GOP primary votes. On Tuesday, Calvey received 26,975 votes (49.97%) while Gayland Gieger garnered 12,548 votes (23.25%). Calvey fell just 30 votes short of avoiding a runoff election. “As we know all too...
With the 4th of July coming up this weekend, we talk about how to stay safe when at the lake. Here's more about our Play it Safe sponsor, West Ylla Gosney Attorneys at Law. They specialize in personal injury law, and for them, it's all about keeping your family safe. If you've been injured, call them at 405-800-8080 or find them on the web at WYGLawFirm.com.
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — For 50 years Libertyfest has celebrated the freedom of our nation and those who fought for our sovereignty. While the day surrounds itself with crowds and the big parade, FOX 25’s Adam King found the impact this day can have on our veterans is second to none.
Meet Solar Starr and learn about her Noble Cause. She is June's Noble Cause winner. Each month on Living Oklahoma, we honor local students making a difference in their communities. We could not do it without the support of prominent Oklahoma City attorney and philanthropist Noble McIntyre and his law firm.
Good Day OK's Adam King and Jennifer Falsetti meet with Jerri from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Sparky and how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Clever Real Estate is calling Oklahoma City more than OK when it comes to raising a family. Based on data collected in this study, Clever ranked Oklahoma City as number nine of the top 50 cities to raise a family. At the end of the...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fire Department has released an incident summary for the Canton Apartment Complex fire that occurred in February 2022. When the fire occurred on February 8, 2022, the complex was just weeks away from opening. According to the incident summary, after processing the...
BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Bethany says they are upping their water rationing from a Stage 2 to a Stage 4 due to residents not being responsive. The city says due to citizens of Bethany not participating in their Stage 2 water rationing, the booster pumps have not been able to keep up with the high demand of water. Because of this, the City of Bethany is moving to Stage 4 for one week in order to give their boosters a chance to regain capacity.
STROUD, Okla. (KOKH) — The FBI is in Stroud, Oklahoma investigating a bank robbery that happened on Thursday. According to the FBI, agents from the Oklahoma City office and Stroud police are currently investigating a bank robbery that happened June 30 at RCB Bank in Stroud. Due to the...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System is welcoming a new four-legged member to their Recreational Therapy Team. Val, a two-year-old Labrador Retriever, joined Raisin, an eight-year-old Labrador Retriever who has been at the OKC VA Medical Center for six-and-a-half years. Canine Companions, a non-profit...
The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is above capacity and sending out an SOS. Dozens of pets are looking for their furever home, adopt or foster one of our furry friends today. Find them at 2811 SE 29th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73129. Their number is (405) 297-3100. And visit okc.gov/animal-welfare...
Little Wade and Wade's RV are back to help us roll into the weekend in style. Wade’s RV is Oklahoma’s premier RV dealer with the largest selection of travel trailers, fifth wheels, and motorhomes. Wad's RV is located at 654 Pryors Court in Goldsby. You can visit them...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — In a new report, the Oklahoma Policy Institute highlighted the impacts of Medicaid, or SoonerCare expansion in the state. There's around 1.2M people on Medicaid in Oklahoma, and Friday marks one year since the expansion. In 2020, Oklahomans voted on State Question 802, which...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — COVID-19 appears to be making a return in the State of Oklahoma. In this segment of Wellness Wednesday, FOX 25's Dan Snyder speaks with OU Health's Dr. Dale Bratzler regarding roughly 6,000 new COVID cases in the state. Watch the full segment in the video...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Some Lake Eufaula swimmers say they have developed rashes after taking a dip. Officials are trying to get to the bottom of what is behind the rashes. The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has taken samples from the lake for testing. According to Dr....
Comments / 0