Countdown begins to Libertyfest in Edmond

BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Bethany says they are upping their water rationing from a Stage 2 to a Stage 4 due to residents not being responsive. The city says due to citizens of Bethany not participating in their Stage 2 water rationing, the booster pumps have not been able to keep up with the high demand of water. Because of this, the City of Bethany is moving to Stage 4 for one week in order to give their boosters a chance to regain capacity.

BETHANY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO