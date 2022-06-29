ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Countdown begins to Libertyfest in Edmond

By KOKH STAFF
okcfox.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The countdown to Libertyfest has started. Some new...

okcfox.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Smart meters to be installed in Edmond over the summer

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — After being approved three years ago, Smart Choice is officially coming to Edmond. In Oct. 2019, the Edmond City Council approved full implementation of Smart Choice, an initiative to install smart meters in both residential and commercial properties. The City of Edmond says the installation...
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

Bike safety a priority in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Some bicyclists in Edmond have a request for drivers, as busy main roads are making them nervous. Riders say they mostly feel safe on the roads in town, but what would make the situation even better for them is having a driver's patience. Tony De...
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

LIST: Fourth of July events around OKC area

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Looking for a place to go and watch fireworks for this Fourth of July? FOX25 has got your back with some fireworks-watching locations. Stillwater - Boomer Lake Park, fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. July 2nd:. Oklahoma City - Frontier City, firework show in the evening.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edmond, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Edmond, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma County DA candidate Kevin Calvey files for recount

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma County DA candidate Kevin Calvey has filed for a recount of the GOP primary votes. On Tuesday, Calvey received 26,975 votes (49.97%) while Gayland Gieger garnered 12,548 votes (23.25%). Calvey fell just 30 votes short of avoiding a runoff election. “As we know all too...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Play It Safe At The Lake

With the 4th of July coming up this weekend, we talk about how to stay safe when at the lake. Here's more about our Play it Safe sponsor, West Ylla Gosney Attorneys at Law. They specialize in personal injury law, and for them, it's all about keeping your family safe. If you've been injured, call them at 405-800-8080 or find them on the web at WYGLawFirm.com.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Noble Cause: Meet Solar Starr

Meet Solar Starr and learn about her Noble Cause. She is June's Noble Cause winner. Each month on Living Oklahoma, we honor local students making a difference in their communities. We could not do it without the support of prominent Oklahoma City attorney and philanthropist Noble McIntyre and his law firm.
NOBLE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libertyfest#Fox
okcfox.com

Furry Friends: Sparky

Good Day OK's Adam King and Jennifer Falsetti meet with Jerri from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Sparky and how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCFD releases incident report for Canton Apartment Complex fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fire Department has released an incident summary for the Canton Apartment Complex fire that occurred in February 2022. When the fire occurred on February 8, 2022, the complex was just weeks away from opening. According to the incident summary, after processing the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

City of Bethany upgrades water rationing to Stage 4

BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Bethany says they are upping their water rationing from a Stage 2 to a Stage 4 due to residents not being responsive. The city says due to citizens of Bethany not participating in their Stage 2 water rationing, the booster pumps have not been able to keep up with the high demand of water. Because of this, the City of Bethany is moving to Stage 4 for one week in order to give their boosters a chance to regain capacity.
BETHANY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
okcfox.com

Wild Wednesday: Cockroaches

Good Day OK's Jasmine Anderson and Adam King meet with Erica Buckwalter from the OKC Zoo to learn about cockroaches. For more information call (405) 424-3344 or click here.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

FBI investigating bank robbery in Stroud

STROUD, Okla. (KOKH) — The FBI is in Stroud, Oklahoma investigating a bank robbery that happened on Thursday. According to the FBI, agents from the Oklahoma City office and Stroud police are currently investigating a bank robbery that happened June 30 at RCB Bank in Stroud. Due to the...
STROUD, OK
okcfox.com

Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Jack

The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is above capacity and sending out an SOS. Dozens of pets are looking for their furever home, adopt or foster one of our furry friends today. Find them at 2811 SE 29th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73129. Their number is (405) 297-3100. And visit okc.gov/animal-welfare...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Wellness Wednesday: COVID-19 cases growing in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — COVID-19 appears to be making a return in the State of Oklahoma. In this segment of Wellness Wednesday, FOX 25's Dan Snyder speaks with OU Health's Dr. Dale Bratzler regarding roughly 6,000 new COVID cases in the state. Watch the full segment in the video...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Lake Eufaula swimmers getting rashes, ODEQ investigating

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Some Lake Eufaula swimmers say they have developed rashes after taking a dip. Officials are trying to get to the bottom of what is behind the rashes. The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has taken samples from the lake for testing. According to Dr....
EUFAULA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy