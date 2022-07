The City of Piedmont will celebrate its annual Independence Day Parade this year on Monday, July 4, starting at 11 a.m. at the corner of Highland Avenue and Park Way. Each year the community is invited to participate at no cost with neighborhood floats and entries from various community organizations. The Piedmont parade is unique for the appearance of several bagpipe bands in keeping with the city’s Scottish traditions, and with a rich array of dozens of antique and classic cars.

PIEDMONT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO