Piedmont, CA

The Blotter | Two suspects in stolen car arrested; loaded 9mm handgun found

By Damin Esper
piedmontexedra.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA car stolen out of Los Angeles was found in Piedmont on June 23 leading to the arrest of two suspects. A loaded handgun was found during the stop. The city’s Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) system recorded a hit on a red 2022 Ford Escape. Officers found the vehicle on...

piedmontexedra.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blotter#Hit And Run#Stolen Car#Monticello#Automated License Plate#Department#Alpr
