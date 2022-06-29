ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Local restaurant adds temporary inflation charge

By Kristen Rary, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nHLEC_0gP6pUzm00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Inflation continues to impact every aspect of life, and now it could be hitting your dinner plans.

“My rent has gone up, my insurance has gone up, car payments gone up, everything is just inflated right now. I feel like, as a country, we’re in survival mode,” said Mark Coughlan outside one restaurant that has started fighting inflation.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Kan-Ki on San Jose implemented a 10% inflation charge on every purchase about six weeks ago. Action News Jax found out firsthand that signs are posted as soon as you walk in, and the charge sits just above taxes on your check.

A server told us the owner implemented the change after the cost of product, transport and overhead costs went up 20-30%. A customer of the restaurant, Gerard Hodgerocour, said he was understanding.

“I know people are struggling out here, so just a higher rate of charges and stuff, it’s kind of affecting everybody around here.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics published in April the cost of food had gone up 10.8%, the largest 12-month hike in 40 years. The price hikes at restaurants makes sense; the same report said that meat, poultry and fish were selling at an inflation rate of 14.3%. Fruits and veggies — even food at home — followed a similar trend.

“My parents always told me it’s only temporary and that’s what we hope for. So eventually it’ll go down, and until then, we all have to manage (our) money a little better, eating in more.”

Even services are raising their prices. Gerard Hodgerocour, a massage therapist, told us his company raised the price of massages and memberships.

“My being a therapist, we had to (raise) our prices for our customers, and our customers are kind of upset about that.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in May of this year the service industry is facing a yearly inflation rate of 5.2%, meaning everything from your dinner to your massage will likely continue to get pricier.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 12

james moseley
2d ago

and 81 million people voted for this??? yeah right! give me a mean tweet and 1.89 gas! Dems are destroying the country!

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Control Southern plans manufacturing plant in North Jacksonville

Control Southern intends to build a manufacturing plant, offices and storage space in North Jacksonville at a cost of at least $8 million. The city is reviewing a permit for Jacksonville-based Ladson Construction Co. to build the 39,800-square-foot building at 11865 Industry Drive, south of Interstate 295 and west of North Main Street.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Sportsman’s Warehouse plans $2.1 million store improvement

The city is reviewing a permit application for Sportsman’s Warehouse to improve almost 40,000 square feet of space in River City Marketplace for its entrance into the Northeast Florida market at a cost of almost $2.1 million. Cameron Construction of Salt Lake City is shown as the contractor for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
arbus.com

Stand for Something, Communicate It

The pandemic upended everything about our daily lives, from how we learn to how we shop; how we dine to how we work; and how we communicate and receive information to how we think about the world. As consumer demand inundated the supply chain, a labor force flush with stimulus cash contracted. Businesses and organizations fundamentally changed their operational models to adapt to this increasingly complex marketplace. With more consumers getting information from their digital devices than ever, many companies have been forced to make a digital transformation long embraced by larger brands.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Restaurants
Jacksonville, FL
Business
Jacksonville, FL
Restaurants
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Food & Drinks
Jacksonville Daily Record

The French Courtyard apartments sell for $3.73 million

The French Courtyard apartments in Arlington sold June 22 for $3.73 million. The two-story, 42-unit community is at 3253 Justina Road. The per-unit price is $88,809. French Courtyard LLC of Big Properties LLC of Jackson, Wyoming, sold the apartments to 3253 Justina LLC of BDP Impact Real Estate in Haverford, Pennsylvania.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

First Baptist Church sells two Downtown blocks

JWB Real Estate Capital bought two First Baptist Church of Jacksonville properties in Downtown’s North Core for $8.39 million. Property records show JWB subsidiaries bought two city blocks from First Baptist on June 24 — a church auditorium at 119 W. Beaver St. for $2.3 million and a parking garage at 712 N. Hogan St. for $6.09 million.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Kan Ki
wjct.org

Sulzbacher wins approval for complex serving homeless men

The Jacksonville City Council has unanimously approved rezoning needed for Sulzbacher to build a $36 million complex on the city's Northwest side that will provide affordable housing and manufacturing jobs for homeless men. The homeless prevention nonprofit plans to build Sulzbacher Enterprise Village on 16.8 acres at Interstate 95's Golfair...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wjct.org

After fire, Junior's Famous Sandwiches welcomes customers back

Following a devastating fire nearly six months ago, the first of two family-owned, side-by-side landmark North Jacksonville restaurants has reopened and the other soon will follow. When Junior's Famous Sandwiches recently reopened its doors, customers lined up to welcome back the owners and staff as well as order their favorite...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Now Hiring: IRS looking to fill 225 positions in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Internal Revenue Service wants to hire 225 contract representative positions in Jacksonville this summer. These full-time positions provide administrative and technical assistance to people and businesses primarily over the phone or through written and in-person communication. The position falls under a special hiring condition called direct-hire authority.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

List: Here’s what’s open, closed on Monday, 4th of July

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Independence Day is recognized as a federal holiday that commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. It’s also a popular weekend for families and friends to get together and enjoy fun in the sun, fresh barbeque, and end the night by watching the sky light up red, white and blue at a fireworks show.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
101K+
Followers
110K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy