Alameda County lifted its indoor mask mandate Saturday as COVID-19 cases and transmission have fallen countywide. According to county public health officials, both daily reported COVID-19 cases and the amount of virus observed in local wastewater peaked earlier this month and are now in decline. The county also moved to a lower tier of community transmission, as monitored by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from “high” to “moderate.”

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO