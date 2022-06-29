ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Leland Farmhouse Summer Kitchen getting new funds

By WICS/WRSP Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Leland Farmhouse Summer Kitchen is getting a financial boost. The Sangamon County Historical Society gave $1,000 to help restore the 1860s building....

Springfield working to bring more trees to the city

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Urban Forestry Commission is continuing its efforts to bring more trees to the capital city. Right now, the commission is working on getting a new grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which includes updating the city's tree preservation ordinance and developing a new urban forest management plan.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois fireworks, Independence Day celebrations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Athens. Macoupin County Fairgrounds at 9:30 p.m. on July 2. Champaign County Freedom Celebration at 7 p.m. on July 4 at Kirby Avenue, between First and Oak Streets. Chatham. South Park at dusk on July 2. Dawson. July 3 from 5-11 p.m. 420 Ledlie St...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Local business owners, Memorial Health donate $2M for SIU endowment

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There's a new endowment at SIU School of Medicine. Local business owners Frank and Linda Vala gifted the school with $1 million to create The Frank and Linda Vala Endowed Chair of Urology. Memorial Health then matched that donation. The endowment will help support research...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Taylorville Police help teach kids to fish

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — On Thursday, local kids got to spend some time with first responders while learning how to fish. This is the second year that the Taylorville Police Department held its Fishing with 'Offishers' event. The event teaches children how to fish safely and how to be...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Springfield holds public comment on city action plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — On Thursday, the City of Springfield held a public comment meeting on the 2022 annual action plan. In order to qualify for a community development grant, the City of Springfield is required to create and submit an annual action plan. This plan details the community...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
$58M investment to repair Illinois State Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The state of Illinois is preparing for new construction projects at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. More than $58 million will be used for building repairs, road improvements, and other maintenance at the fairgrounds in Springfield. This will also include the second phase of the renovations...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
I-55 bridge repairs begin next week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Bridge repairs on I-55 over the Lost Bridge Trail are set to start next week. Starting Tuesday, the southbound I-55 on-ramp from South Grand Avenue will be closed. The northbound off-ramp will be closed on July 6 and July 7. The trail itself will also...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Empowering youth by helping put them on a career path

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — People young and old who don’t normally have the resources to find job opportunities got that chance on Friday. The Springfield Urban League hosting a Youth Evolvement Summit. The event was mainly aimed at teens and young adults, and offered multiple sessions to help...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
District 186 partners with NAACP for job fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — On Thursday, Springfield Public School District 186 partnered with Springfield's NAACP to host a job fair to help people find not only new careers but new passions. The fair featured open positions across the district, from custodial to food service and a few assistant teaching...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Man killed on I-72 crash was a Lucky Horseshoes pitcher

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man who was killed in a crash on Interstate-72 on Thursday morning has been identified as Lucas Otto of Arthur, Illinois. Otto, 20, was a pitcher for the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, which is a U.S. Prospect League and collegiate summer league baseball team. He...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
2 dead in crash that killed Springfield Lucky Horseshoes player

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois State Police (ISP) says two people died in a crash on I-72 on Thursday. The crash happened at approximately 11:21 p.m. near milepost 118 in Sangamon County. ISP says a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling the wrong way on I-72 when it hit a Hyundai...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
2 people safely removed from two-alarm fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two people were safely removed from what turned into a two-alarm fire in Springfield on Wednesday. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office was first to arrive on scene and reported the back of the building. located at 2936 S. MacArthur Blvd., was engulfed in flames. Initial...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Decatur searching for new ambulance service

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur city leaders, local hospitals, and other medical providers are hard at work finding a new ambulance service for the city. This comes after HSHS St. Mary's Hospital said that the Decatur Ambulance Service was being dissolved. We're told the group has finalized an invitation...
DECATUR, IL
Man charged in East Center Street murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — On 06-05-22 at approximately 2:00 a.m. Decatur Police responded to 333 E. Center, in reference to shots being fired and multiple persons being shot. Upon arrival a victim, Sadarius D. Givens(20) was pronounced dead. During the course of the investigation and while working with the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office probable cause to arrest Kaderius D. Wright-Jarrett(18) was established. Charges were brought against Wright-Jarret, through the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office, with three(3) counts of First degree Murder being filed.
DECATUR, IL
Illinois launches gun-tracing platform to crack down on crime

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Attorney General's Office and Illinois State Police on Wednesday announced a new resource for Illinois law enforcement. The Crime Gun Connect platform allows police to analyze firearms used in a crime and use the data from other agencies to trace the weapon. Attorney...
ILLINOIS STATE
Springfield woman, son sentenced for marijuana money laundering conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield mother and her son were sentenced for marijuana and money laundering conspiracy. Jennifer Fisher, 50, was sentenced to 14 months in prison and fined $10,000 for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Fisher is accused...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Video released of central Illinois officer-involved shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police have released video of an officer-involved shooting that took place last week. Decatur police say that just before 8 p.m. on June 23 an officer saw Patrick Hutton, 26, in a car holding a gun near Jasper and Eldorado streets. A short time...
DECATUR, IL
Grandparent telephone scam targeting seniors

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on Thursday that Shelby County Senior Citizens are being targeted by a grandparent telephone scam. Unknown individuals are calling senior citizens and pretending to be a grandchild who has been arrested in a distant location and...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
Stolen motorcycle lands Shelby County man behind bars

A stolen motorcycle led to multiple charges for a Tower Hill man. Elijah Keppler, 28, is accused of entering a building and stealing a Yamaha motorcycle. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke says Keppler had .22 caliber ammunition and methamphetamine on him at the time of the crime. Keppler...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
Coroner identifies man killed in I-72 collision

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the man killed in a crash on I-72 this morning as Lucas Otto. Allmon says he died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. ORIGINAL:. A 20-year-old man is dead after a collision on Interstate 72...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL

