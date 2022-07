(WHTM) – The suspect in a Pennsylvania State Police crash investigation may be in Lancaster County. Pennsylvania State Police say Joshua Phillips is the suspect in a crash and shooting in Chester County back in May. Troopers from the Avondale barracks responded to Lees Bridge Road and Fremont Road in West Nottingham Township on May 12 and say Phillips crashed a vehicle into a residence, fled, and discharged a firearm in a nearby field.

