How many women may be impacted if Michigan bans abortion?

By Jacqueline Francis
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An abortion ban in Michigan would impact tens of thousands of women each year, according to data by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

MDHHS reported a total of 30,074 abortions in 2021 , which is a 1.4% increase from 2020.

The number of annual abortions in Michigan peaked at 49,098 in 1987, according to the MDHHS report .

Of Michigan women who had an abortion in 2021, the state reports 67% had previously given birth.

More than half, 55.6%, of Michigan residents who had abortions in 2021 were Black women, according to the state’s report.

Thirty-five percent were white women and 2.8% were women of Hispanic ancestry.

New state website offers information on contraception coverage

The University of Michigan created a task force focused on reducing the potential impact of a state-wide abortion ban.

Task Force Co-Chair and professor of obstetrics and gynecology Lisa Harris said to expect an increase in birthrate if abortion is banned in Michigan.

“Some estimates are as high as a 17% increase,” Harris said.

The task force also reported that patients without the resources to access out-of-state abortion care would be most affected by the ban.

“Disproportionately (impacting) people of color, adolescents and those in rural Michigan,” said Dee Fenner, task force co-chair and chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Michigan Medicine.

Click here to view the full MDHHS report.

