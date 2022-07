The number of active cryptocurrency users at Bank of America has been cut in half due to the prolonged rout in the market, Bloomberg wrote Thursday (June 30). As of May, Bank of America had under 500,000 crypto users. In November of last year, it had over 1 million. That initial surge came as bitcoin and some other tokens were hitting their record highs, but things have shifted dramatically.

