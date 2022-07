Hello hello! It’s Wednesday, June 29, and more sunny skies are ahead for Santa Cruz County, with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the upper 80s. We’re in the final week before county clerks must certify results of the June 7 primary election to the California Secretary of State, and Santa Cruz County Clerk Tricia Webber and her staff are sorting through the final checks and double-checks. The only vote that’s close — on Measure F, which would increase the sales tax in the city of Santa Cruz — is headed for a hand count, but City Manager Matt Huffaker is “not optimistic” it will pass, and says numerous city initiatives will be under the microscope after fiscal year 2023, Mark Conley and Max Chun report.

