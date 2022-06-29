ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

NXT Women’s Tag Title Match Set For WWE NXT Great American Bash

By Kellie Haulotte
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match is now set for NXT Great American Bash. During tonight’s episode of “NXT 2.0,” Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade defeated Katana Chance and Kayden...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

How Does Bianca Belair Feel About Possible Intergender Matches In WWE?

Intergender matches and man-on-woman violence in WWE haven’t been displayed much since the Attitude Era in the late 1990s and early 2000s, but one of WWE’s top stars, “Raw “Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, isn’t shy about welcoming all challengers., including men. “I’m a fan...
WWE
PWMania

Undertaker Comments On Bianca Belair’s Potential, Evolution Of Becky Lynch

If you ask “The Dead Man,” when it comes to “Big Time Becks'” career in WWE — she is just getting started. The Undertaker recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. One of the topics “The Phenom” discussed during the interview was his thoughts on the emergence over the past couple of years of Becky Lynch as a top WWE Superstar.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On WWE Reaction To Castagnoli Signing With AEW

Some of the talent backstage at WWE were shocked that Claudio Castagnoli signed the dotted line with AEW, according to Dave Meltzer. According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Castagnoli was likely offered a sizable amount of money to re-sign with WWE, and that Tony Khan either matched or topped that offer. This reportedly surprised the locker room, as it was believed AEW was no longer offering contracts of that size. Khan has said that he’s been a fan of Castagnoli’s work both in and out of the ring.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Undertaker Believes Female WWE Star Has ‘Just Scratched The Surface’

One WWE superstar that scratched and clawed her way to the top of the card is Becky Lynch, now also recognized as Big Time Becks on television. Her efforts have been praised by several WWE legends throughout her run, with the latest being the legendary “Deadman”, The Undertaker.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kayden Carter
Person
Dakota Kai
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Reveals First Glimpse Of John Cena Legacy Championship

As we approach the end of June, the sun sets on WWE’s month-long celebration of John Cena for his 20th anniversary with the company. Through social media posts, celebratory merchandise, and even an episode of “Raw” dedicated to him this past Monday, WWE has pulled out all the stops for the 16-time WWE Champion.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Healed From Injury, Stable Teases Breakup On AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s episode of AEW “Dynamite” featured a trios match between The Gunn Club’s Austin & Colten Gunn with Max Caster versus Danhausen and his surprise partners, FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. The match had several back-and-forth moments, with it looking like anybody’s match at...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Releases Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos

It’s been one year of The Man and The Architect. Becky Lynch took to Instagram to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her marriage to Seth Rollins, sharing never-before-seen photos from the ceremony. “One year ago I married the greatest man I’ve ever known. @wwerollins,” Lynch wrote.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

Jon Moxley Calls AEW Star The Greatest Wrestler Ever

Bryan Danielson of the Blackpool Combat Club has received a lot of praise for his in-ring work over the course of his his 20+ year career, but during the post-show media scrum following AEW X NJPW’s Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View, current AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley had a particularly strong compliment for his BCC stablemate.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tag Team#Combat#American#Smackdown
wrestlinginc.com

Undertaker Comments On Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Promotion

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker believes Stephanie McMahon has what it takes to tackle her new role as WWE Chairwomen and CEO. The former WWE Champion is known as one of Vince McMahon’s favorite talents of all time, but that didn’t stop Taker from heaping praise on Vince’s interim replacement during an interview with Sports Illustrated.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE HOFer Recreates John Cena’s WWE Debut With His Daughter

The wrestling world has been paying tribute this month to John Cena’s WWE debut, which took place 20 years ago, and the man who was involved in that match has done the same in his own unique way. It was Kurt Angle whom Cena first confronted in WWE, uttering...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Will Ospreay Interested In Facing New WWE Superstar

The wrestling world has been buzzing over the past week about Will Ospreay’s performance against Orange Cassidy, but the New Japan Pro Wrestling star is now ready to step through the proverbial forbidden door once again, this time with a WWE Superstar. Ospreay picked up a victory at the...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Julia Hart Debuts New Look In First Match Since Joining House Of Black

After months of speculation, Julia Hart embraced the dark side and joined the House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) at AEW Double or Nothing, helping them defeat Death Triangle (Pac, Penta Oscuro, and Rey Fenix) in trios action. And just in case you thought she was going through a phase, her appearance on “AEW Dark” last night proved we’re dealing with a whole new Julia Hart.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Lana Comments On Whether She Misses Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Lana has taken to social media in order to address her absence from the professional wrestling world, admitting that she misses the business. Lana tweeted, “I miss wrestling. There is nothing like it in the entire world.”. I miss wrestling. There is nothing like it in...
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – July 1, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. All of the men in the Money in the Bank Ladder match are in the ring with a lot of ladders in the ring. Omos is the only one who has not climbed a ladder of the six in the match. Seth...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Suffers Injury During Blood And Guts Match

Santana suffered an injury during the “Blood & Guts” main event bout held on the 6/29 “AEW Dynamite.”. The Proud & Powerful star appeared to get hurt after hitting Jericho Appreciation Society’s Daniel Garcia with an Uranage throw, before landing awkwardly on both his wrist and knee, as seen in the video below. His leg buckled immediately following the maneuver, and he remained grounded for the rest of the match. According to fans at the arena, Santana would roll out of the ring, lying between the cage and the ropes, as he communicated with referees at the ringside area.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Santino Marella Does Not Understand Recent WWE Decision

WWE NXT superstar Arianna Grace made her debut in the WWE in April, spending time in CCW and NWA before deciding to follow in her father’s footsteps of chasing the WWE dream. Many may be wondering which WWE star was her father. Well, Arianna is the daughter of former WWE comedic wrestler, Santino Marella. Grace went by the name Bianca Carelli, which is her legal name, before coming to NXT.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

JBL Told Vince McMahon That Young WWE Prospect Would Be A Star

20 years ago, a young talent in WWE was just getting his start, wrestling in trunks based on the local town’s sports team and promising to deliver “ruthless aggression.” That young man was future 16-time World Champion John Cena, and WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield was one of the first to notice his star potential.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Claudio Castagnoli Hints At Two AEW Stars He Wants Matches With

Claudio Castagnoli feels like a kid that’s never left a candy store while in AEW. The former Cesaro surprised the wrestling world by being Bryan Danielson’s hand-picked mystery opponent against Zack Sabre Jr. at Sunday’s Forbidden Door event. The newest member of Blackpool Combat Club joined the post-show media scrum following the event and was asked by Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman if he has a short list of dream opponents he’d like to face.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (7/1): WWE SmackDown Review, Money In The Bank, AEW Rampage Review

Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty) and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. To download the latest episodes of the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes. You can watch the episode below:. You can listen or download the episode below:. Have a...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Victoria Reveals Why She Wasn’t In 2020 Royal Rumble

Arguably one of the most successful women’s wrestlers in the early part of the 2000s was Lisa Marie Varon, thanks to her stints in TNA/Impact Wrestling as Tara, where she was a 5-time Knockout’s Champion, and WWE as Victoria, where she was a 2-time Women’s Champion. But despite her WWE success, it would take Varon over a decade to show up in the promotion again when she appeared in the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble match.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy