NXT Women’s Tag Title Match Set For WWE NXT Great American Bash

Santana suffered an injury during the “Blood & Guts” main event bout held on the 6/29 “AEW Dynamite.”. The Proud & Powerful star appeared to get hurt after hitting Jericho Appreciation Society’s Daniel Garcia with an Uranage throw, before landing awkwardly on both his wrist and knee, as seen in the video below. His leg buckled immediately following the maneuver, and he remained grounded for the rest of the match. According to fans at the arena, Santana would roll out of the ring, lying between the cage and the ropes, as he communicated with referees at the ringside area.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO