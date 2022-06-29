Police: Man stole cash register from Cranston bakery

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man who broke into a Cranston bakery earlier this month.

The suspect was seen on surveillance footage smashing through the front door of Calvitto’s Pizza & Bakery back on June 12.

Police said the man, who was dressed in all black, then ran inside and stole the entire cash register off the front counter.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Cranston Police Department at (401) 942-2211.

