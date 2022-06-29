Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Horn, Musselshell, Rosebud, Treasure, Yellowstone by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 17:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Custer County in southeastern Montana * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 553 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Miles City, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Miles City, Strawberry Hill Recreation Area and Matthews Recreation Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

