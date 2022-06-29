ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Grundy by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-28 20:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building....

alerts.weather.gov

voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn tar spot confirmed in central Iowa

The corn disease tar spot has been confirmed in central Iowa. Iowa State University Extension plant pathologist Alison Robertson says the detection occurred June 29th in a seed company plot in Marshall County. “And it was confirmed in an industry plant disease clinic on the morning of the 30th.”. She...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Multiple people injured in car vs UTV crash in Buchanan County

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a car and a UTV in Buchanan County Monday evening, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said it happened in the 2600 block of Brandon Diagonal Boulevard, southwest of Independence. The sheriff’s office has not...
104.5 KDAT

Body Found in Cedar River Identified by Waterloo Police

Just over two weeks ago, on Monday, June 13, authorities pulled a lifeless body from the Cedar River. Waterloo Fire Rescue began their search of the river the previous Friday night and Saturday morning after they were notified of a Hispanic man taking his shirt off and entering the river.
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Franklin County interpreter abruptly loses job

HAMPTON, Iowa — The Latino community in Franklin County is worried it could soon be without a voice at the doctor's office. Veronica Guerrero has been the Spanish interpreter at the Franklin County Public Health Department in Hampton for the last 22 years. Helping Iowa's fourth-largest Latino population per...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Mason City woman arrested for felony criminal mischief

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A Mason City woman is facing a felony criminal mischief charge after damaging property in Swaledale. Mercades Motz, 19, was arrested Wednesday and allegedly admitted to a deputy that she went to the victim’s house and intentionally caused damage to the house and vehicle totaling more than $1,500.
MASON CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Winneshiek County man charged with attempted murder

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 27th at approximately 7:00 pm, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance north of St. Lucas. Investigators say 18-year-old Robert Dale Kruse committed domestic abuse upon a female victim at their home. The victim reportedly fled...
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa becomes first state in Midwest to launch Rail Explorers

BOONE, Iowa — By the end of July, Boone will be the first midwestern town to launch Rail Explorers. The custom-built explorers highlight new pedal-powered rail technology and provide a new way to experience the railroad. The Rail Explorers feature a custom-built electric motor, aimed at making the activity...
BOONE, IA
KIMT

Northwood woman charged with lying to get thousands of dollars in state aid

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Worth County woman is accused of cheating the State of Iowa out of housing and food assistance. Jennifer Hope Mikesell, 45 of Northwood, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and first-degree fraudulent practice. She’s accused of lying to the Iowa Department of Human Services to receive $10,067 in aid.
NORTHWOOD, IA
iheart.com

Drug Dealer Found Hiding In West Des Moines Bathtub Sentenced

(Des Moines, IA) -- A suspected drug-dealer found hiding in a West Des Moines bathtub has been sentenced to 30-years in prison. Investigators say 36-year-old Marcus Burrage was convicted of trafficking heroin in Ames and Nevada. Officers found drug trafficking evidence in Buragge's Nevada apartment in 2018. Police arrested him at a West Des Moines motel, where he was found hiding in a bathtub. Investigators say while waiting for trial, Burrage punched a Polk County Jailer in the back of the head and bragged about it. The jailer suffered serious injuries. Burrage was charged with assaulting a correctional officer.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KIMT

Mason City man wins $100K lottery prize

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man said the feeling of disbelief is difficult to shake after he scratched off a $100,000 lottery prize. “It’s going to take a while for the shock to wear off,” Joseph Amundson told officials on Monday as he claimed his prize at the lottery’s Mason City regional office.
MASON CITY, IA

