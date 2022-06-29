Niceville man to be sentenced in July for Capitol riot

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A sentencing date has been set for an Okaloosa County man who took part in the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Andrew Griswold, of Niceville, plead guilty to civil disorder which is a felony charge. He’s seen on camera breaching the U.S. Capitol and he eventually made it into the Senate Gallery.

Griswold’s sentencing is scheduled for July 13 at 1 p.m.

