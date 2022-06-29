North Boone’s Chandler Alderman picks D-I school

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–One of the Stateline’s top high school baseball players has made his college choice. North Boone’s Chandler Alderman has committed to Middle Tennessee State. He made the announcement Tuesday on his twitter account.

Alderman is a tall, lefthanded, hard-throwing pitcher who will be a senior this fall. He is also the quarterback on North Boone’s football team. In baseball this spring he was named first team All-Big Northern Conference.

Middle Tennessee State is a Division I program that competes in Conference USA. The Blue Raiders have won 16 conference championships in baseball, and they’ve appeared in the NCAA Tournament 14 times.

