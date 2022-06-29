ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, TN

Tennessee man on the run after allegedly shooting police officer has long criminal history

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tennessee man on the run after allegedly shooting and wounding a police officer during a Monday night car chase has a long criminal history, according to local reports. A TBI criminal report on 34-year-old Samuel Q. Edwards dates back to at least 2005, and includes alcohol, drugs, and weapons-related...

