Fishermen, divers and snorkelers off Cornwall’s south coast have reported seeing a spike in the number of octopus, prompting conservationists to say it could be evidence of a rare population boom.Divers have reported an increase of the common octopus in Cornish waters, particularly around the Lizard peninsula, according to the Cornwall Wildlife Trust.At the same time, local fishermen have said they have caught large numbers in their lobster and cuttlefish traps, with one Mevagissey fisherman reporting catching 150 in one day, compared to his usual catch of one or two a year.“I got really excited when I started receiving...

ANIMALS ・ 2 HOURS AGO