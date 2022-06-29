Bailey will face Pritzker in November

Tuesday saw another wave of primary showdowns across the country as US voters turned out to make crucial decisions ahead of November’s general elections.This week’s challenges included the numerous battles taking place in New York, where redistricting as well as the resignation of Gov Andrew Cuomo have brewed up a particularly interesting election season. Gov Kathy Hochul won a nomination to serve her first full term as governor in New York, while JB Pritzker coasted to victory in his own primary in Illinois where he will now face David Bailey, a state senator, in the November general election.Meanwhile in Colorado Rep Lauren Boebert became latest far-right Trump acolyte to win own primary challenge; she faced a challenge from Don Coram of the Colorado She The first-term congresswoman faced a coordinated effort to dig into her past by David Wheeler, the head of the “Fire Boebert” PAC who previously led a drip-drip campaign of damaging revelations that contributed to Madison Cawthorn’s primary defeat in North Carolina.

