ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Bailey will face Pritzker in November

By Ron DeBrock
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SPRINGFIELD — State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, appears to be headed to a win in the Republican primary for governor. With...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Who will be Illinois' next Secretary of State? For the first time since 1998, we don't really know

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Voters are weighing in on who will replace retiring Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, who has held that office since 1999.With White going unchallenged in every Democratic primary since he took office in 1999, and never taking less than 63% of the vote against any Republican opponent in a general election, it's the fist time the outcome of the secretary of state race has been in question in more than two decades.There are some big names among the Democratic candidates, including former Illinois State Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias, who is looking to resurrect his political career after...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
Springfield, IL
Elections
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Xenia, IL
City
Springfield, IL
Jake Wells

Stimulus check coming soon to many people

photo of person holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Good news for most Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source)
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Bailey
The Independent

Primary elections 2022 latest: Trump-backed Republican wins in Illinois as New York’s governor cruises to victory

Tuesday saw another wave of primary showdowns across the country as US voters turned out to make crucial decisions ahead of November’s general elections.This week’s challenges included the numerous battles taking place in New York, where redistricting as well as the resignation of Gov Andrew Cuomo have brewed up a particularly interesting election season. Gov Kathy Hochul won a nomination to serve her first full term as governor in New York, while JB Pritzker coasted to victory in his own primary in Illinois where he will now face David Bailey, a state senator, in the November general election.Meanwhile in Colorado Rep Lauren Boebert became latest far-right Trump acolyte to win own primary challenge; she faced a challenge from Don Coram of the Colorado She The first-term congresswoman faced a coordinated effort to dig into her past by David Wheeler, the head of the “Fire Boebert” PAC who previously led a drip-drip campaign of damaging revelations that contributed to Madison Cawthorn’s primary defeat in North Carolina.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Illinois#Election#State#Republican#The Associated Press#Democratic
CBS News

Where do the candidates for Illinois governor stand on abortion?

Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, it will be up to the states to decide if abortion is legal; and, if it is, under what circumstances. That adds weight to the importance of the abortion issue in Illinois' upcoming primary elections.
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy