Video Games

Valve Is Doubling Deliveries For the Steam Deck

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose who’ve ordered the Steam Deck but have yet to receive them may not have to wait much longer: Valve has now announced that it’s ramping up production and deliveries for the highly-anticipated handheld device. Taking to Twitter, the gaming company says that it has just sent out the...

hypebeast.com

hypebeast.com

The Massive Bungie x NERF 'Destiny' Gjallarhorn Rocket Launcher Is Coming July 7

NERF and Bungie‘s full-scale Gjallarhorn blaster is set to accept online pre-orders on July 7. A project that was discussed as early as December 2021, as part of Bungie’s 30th Anniversary Content Pack, the Gjallarhorn blaster replicates the rocket launcher from the video game where it measures over four feet in length.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Kickstarter’s Zine Quest is moving back to February, and the change will be permanent

In January 2022, Kickstarter chose to move its popular Zine Quest event from February to August. The move sparked outrage among its tightknit community of independent role-playing game developers, who depend on the annual event to boost their income in the lean winter months. Now, Kickstarter tells Polygon that in 2023 it will move the event back to February, and this time it says the change will be permanent.
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
MENLO PARK, CA
Motley Fool

1 Monster Growth Stock Down 80% To Buy Now And Hold Forever

Roku is already an established leader in the media-streaming technology sector. At the same time, the market remains fragmented, and Roku could build a much larger share over time. Furthermore, the company isn’t even thinking about international expansion -- yet. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
hypebeast.com

Nike Gears up for July 4 With Its Air Griffey Max 1 "USA"

Following the release of the “San Francisco Giants” colorway, Ken Griffey Jr. and Nike’s Air Griffey Max 1 is back, this time in an all-new USA-themed design. Coated in a white, “Old Royal” and “Gym Red” color scheme, it stays in keeping with the patriotic colors of the American flag. Featuring a white-based leather upper, royal blue accents on the nubuck mudguard can be spotted as well as on the mid-foot strap and velcro enclosure.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Barbie Unveils Limited Edition David Bowie Doll

Barbie is celebrating 50 years of David Bowie‘s Hunky Dory album with a limited edition David Bowie Doll. This marks the second Bowie doll in the Barbie Signature Collection following 2019’s Ziggy Stardust model and is dressed in an authentic replica of his powder-blue suit from the music video of “Life on Mars?” Barbie also adds important details such as Bowie’s foil-printed pin-stripe shirt, statement tie and platform shoes, along with stark blue eyeshadow and a hairstyle inspired by the late artist’s ’70s glam era.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

MCM Recruits Crocs for Two Heritage-Inspired Clogs

Crocs have had quite the eventful 2022 — in the first two quarters alone, the iconic Clogs recruited a sizable list of collaborators including Balenciaga, Salehe Bembury, Awake NY, Lazy Oaf, SZA and Carrots, among others. Now, with no plans on slowing down, the global footwear company has introduced its next partner: German luxury fashion house MCM.
APPAREL
Top Speed

Drako Motors Announces 2,000 HP Gullwing-Door EV Called The Dragon

The Rise of electric cars and the advancements in technology needed to make EVs so popular have resulted in multiple success stories that make us think that perhaps building an EV from the ground up is not all that difficult. When that argument comes up companies like Tesla and Rivian come to mind. However, we have also seen several monumental failures, such as Faraday and Fisker, that remind us just how cut-throat the automotive industry can be.
CARS
Nature.com

Chemical synthesis and materials discovery

Functional materials impact every area of our lives, from electronic and computing devices to transportation and health. Here we examine the relationship between synthetic discoveries and the scientific breakthroughs that they have enabled. By tracing the development of some important examples, we explore how and why the materials were initially synthesized and how their utility was subsequently recognized. Three common pathways to materials breakthroughs are identified. In a small number of cases, such as the aluminosilicate zeolite catalyst ZSM-5, an important advance is made by using design principles based on earlier work. There are also rare cases of breakthroughs that are serendipitous, such as the buckyball and Teflon. Most commonly, however, the breakthrough repurposes a compound that is already known and was often made out of curiosity or for a different application. Typically, the synthetic discovery precedes the discovery of functionality by many decades; key examples include conducting polymers, topological insulators and electrodes for lithium-ion batteries.
CHEMISTRY
TechCrunch

Marketing automation startup Retail Rocket nabs $24M for expansion

New York-based SailPlay had raised $3.3 million prior to the acquisition. Founded in 2013 by Leonid Shangin and Yakov Filippenko, the company offered services to collect customer data and leverage it to create games, texts and tasks designed to encourage repeat business. As for Retail Rocket, it launched in 2012,...
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Saucony Celebrates Its Origins With New Shadow 6000 Design

Saucony has looked back to its earliest days for its latest release, taking inspiration from the nature surrounding its founding place in Pennsylvania. Dubbed the Shadow 6000 Saucony Creek, the shoe is influenced by the local landscape and the waters of the area, taking its name from the banks of the river on which the company’s first factory was located.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TechCrunch

Amazon’s new physical retail analytics service gives brands insights about product and ad performance

The company says the new service will give brands access to information about how their products are discovered, considered and purchased, which will then help them make informed decisions about promotions and ad campaigns. Brands will also get access to anonymized data about how their products rank and perform. The service will also provide performance metrics for in-store campaigns, such as digital signage.
BUSINESS
NME

‘Halo Infinite’ campaign co-op to come with mission replay feature

The highly anticipated campaign co-op mode for Halo Infinite will undergo initial online tests soon, with 343 Industries also confirming that mission replay will return to the series as well. It’s now been confirmed that a select number of players signed up to the Halo Insider program will be able...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Dive Into Jin Yong's World of Wuxia Martial Arts With Tencent's Latest Game

If you’re a fan of Chinese author Jin Yong‘s works of wuxia martial arts novels and you also love gaming, you’re now in luck: the country’s gaming giant Tencent is currently working on a game titled Code: To Jin Yong. Set to be the first Unreal Engine 5 title from Lightspeed Studios — the company behind both mobile versions of PUBG and Apex Legends — the new AAA title will be based around Jin Yong’s legendary works, bringing his fantastical world of martial arts to life.
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Entrepreneur First raises $158M at a $560M valuation, adding Stripe’s Collison brothers to its list of backers

Its method, and the results, have catapulted EF to a portfolio that is now worth some $10 billion over more than 500 companies, and now it’s announcing its latest round of fundraise — $158 million. Being an atypical investor that is run in some ways more like a startup itself, EF raises money like the latter: The funds are coming in the form of a Series C that values EF itself at around $560 million.
MARKETS

