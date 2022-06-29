ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bailey wins GOP governor primary in Illinois

By Joseph Gedeon
 3 days ago
Donald Trump-endorsed Darren Bailey earned a convincing victory Tuesday in the GOP primary for governor of Illinois. | John O'Connor/AP Photo

Trump-endorsed state Sen. Darren Bailey earned a convincing victory Tuesday in the GOP primary for governor of Illinois, dispatching a candidate backed by the biggest donor in GOP politics amid a Democratic meddling campaign.

Bailey, a self-described “ pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment ” candidate, shot to the top of the polls after months of competition against former favorite Richard Irvin, the mayor of Aurora who got a massive $50 million campaign infusion from Citadel’s founder and CEO Ken Griffin.

Bailey is a well-funded candidate himself, raising $9 million from GOP megadonor Richard Uihlein. But he also benefited from tens of millions in Democratic Party advertising, with Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker and allies figuring Bailey would be the more beatable candidate to face in November.

In one commercial by the Democratic Governors Association, Bailey is described as “ proudly embracing the Trump agenda ,” a possible calling card for GOP voters and a distinguishing factor from his opponent.

Bailey has called for kicking Chicago out of Illinois, voted against gun control legislation and earned a late endorsement from Trump after calling the Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade “historic and welcomed.”

Bailey faces serious obstacles in the general election. Illinois is a deep-blue state, with Pritzker winning his last election with 54.5 percent of the vote. One January 2022 polling matchup gave Pritzker about the same share of the vote in a prospective matchup against Bailey.

The Democratic primary that could determine the future of abortion rights

The only way Democrats can codify Roe v. Wade into law is with a world-beating bank shot that requires two new votes to weaken the filibuster. Enter Battleground Wisconsin. Senate races in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania represent Democrats’ best chance to net two extra Senate seats — enough, presumably, to chip away at chamber rules that empower the minority party to block legislation. President Joe Biden boosted their effort Thursday by endorsing an exemption to the 60-vote threshold to preserve nationwide abortion rights.
Chuck Todd: ‘J.B. Pritzker deserves the credit’ for Illinois' GOP primary results, ‘more than Donald Trump’

Chuck Todd breaks down last night’s primary election results in Illinois, Colorado, Mississippi, and New York. In the Illinois governor's race, former President Trump endorsed State Sen. Darren Bailey "late in the game," after he took the lead in the polls. "It is J.B. Pritzker that deserves the credit for Bailey, more than it is Donald Trump," Todd says. June 29, 2022.
Dan Brady declares victory in race for GOP nomination for Illinois Secretary of State

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois State Rep. Dan Brady soundly defeated former prosecutor John Milhiser on Tuesday in the race for the Republican nomination for Illinois Secretary of State, as longtime Democratic incumbent Jesse White prepares to retire.With 52.8% of the vote counted, Brady was leading Milhiser 77% to 23%."Tonight has shown that hard work still counts for something in Illinois politics," Brady said in his victory speech in Bloomington.While Milhiser far outpaced Brady in fundraising, thanks almost entirely due an infusion of $700,000 from Republican candidate for governor Richard Irvin, who was himself bankrolled by billionaire Ken Griffin. Nonetheless, Brady...
Illinois primary election outcomes could flip House, Senate

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Illinois voters make their voices heard as the state’s primary election comes to a close Tuesday. Those that cast their ballot tell 23 News they had no issues getting in and out of polling sites, while others say they voted early. Redistricting pushed the primary a little later than usual, but there are several important races on the ballot that could be game changers come November’s general election.
Liz Cheney: 'Republicans cannot be both loyal to Donald Trump and loyal to the Constitution'

Rep. Liz Cheney, speaking at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Wednesday, said it’s time for Republicans to make a choice: Donald Trump or the Constitution. The vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee leaned into her message just a day after White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s stunning testimony unveiled new details about the highest echelons of the White House in the final days and hours before the violent Capitol attack.
Extraordinary session extended

Your state lawmakers were scheduled to begin Gov. Kathy Hochul’s extraordinary session in Albany around noon yesterday. But, true to form, they did not, and ultimately decided to just try the whole thing over again today. They and their staffs spent Thursday in back and forths with Hochul about...
