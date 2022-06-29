1 killed during crash involving Caltrans vehicle in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. – A woman says she was attacked and stabbed in the neck and her small brown dog was taken early Friday, according to Visalia Police officers. Police say they responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. of a woman screaming for help at Fairview Park. The victim says she was attacked by 4-6 people struck with a baseball bat, stabbed in the neck, and her dog was taken during the attack.

