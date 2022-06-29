ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

1 killed during crash involving Caltrans vehicle in Visalia

By Ishshah Padilla
FOX26
FOX26
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — One person has been killed in a traffic collision that involved a Caltrans water tanker. The deadly crash happened on Tuesday...

kmph.com

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

Zada Lynn Yaryan Killed in Crash on Highway 198 [Visalia, CA]

Traffic Accident on Mooney Boulevard Left Woman Killed. The crash happened on June 28th at around 3:30 p.m. at Mooney Boulevard, involving a Toyota Corolla and a Caltrans truck. Per initial reports, Yaryan veered off the road and struck the back of the truck that was parked on the shoulder...
L.A. Weekly

Rohit Singh Killed in Bicycle Accident on West Shaw Avenue [Fresno, CA]

Traffic Collision on Hayes Avenue Left One Fatality. Officers responded to the scene just before 9:00 p.m. at the intersection of West Shaw Avenue and Hayes Avenue. Furthermore, investigators said that an eastbound SUV approached the intersection at a stop sign. Consequently, a bicyclist rode directly into the path of...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Visalia, CA
Visalia, CA
Accidents
Visalia, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caltrans#Traffic Accident
FOX26

Next of kin found for woman killed in crash in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Update: The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has reported that the next of kin for Zada Yaryan has been found. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the community for help Wednesday, hoping to find the family of a woman recently killed during an accident on Highway 198 in Tulare County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
yourcentralvalley.com

Woman stabbed in the neck, dog taken in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. – A woman says she was attacked and stabbed in the neck and her small brown dog was taken early Friday, according to Visalia Police officers. Police say they responded to a call at 2:45 a.m. of a woman screaming for help at Fairview Park. The victim says she was attacked by 4-6 people struck with a baseball bat, stabbed in the neck, and her dog was taken during the attack.
vvng.com

Gofundme launched for Hesperia truck driver stabbed to death near Fresno

AVENAL, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 51-year-old truck driver from Hesperia named Joe Madeira, was stabbed to death in a random attack after giving the suspect a ride. On June 25, 2022, Madeira was traveling through the Fresno area when he came across a stranded 21-year-old man later identified as Isaiah Harley, a resident of San Francisco, along the road.
HESPERIA, CA
FOX26

2-alarm fire called to home in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A two-alarm fire was called to a home in Northeast Fresno Friday night. According to Fresno Fire, the homeowner was not home at the time but arrived when the structure near Cedar and Princeton Avenues was well involved in flames. Fire crews say a two-alarm...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Tower District fire named

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man killed in a house fire in Fresno’s Tower District this week was officially identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Thursday. Officials say 26-year-old Calvin Rodriguez died in the fire, in the area of Thorne and Dennet avenues, shortly after midnight on Wednesday. He lived in the home […]
FRESNO, CA
thecorcoranjournal.net

Man dies in mobile home fire

A local man died in a fire at his mobile home Monday, June 20 at approximately 5:33 a.m. Corcoran Police Officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Whitley Avenue regarding a structure fire. Upon arrival officers located a single-family residence that was fully engulfed with flames. Neighboring residences were evacuated as a safety measure due to the nature of the scene. Kings County Fire personnel along with California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Fire responded and attended to the fire.
CORCORAN, CA
FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
18K+
Followers
23K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy