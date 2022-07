OMAHA — Photographer Karen Kader walked right by the bird at first, thinking it was a great blue heron. “Then it dawned on me that it had spots,” she said. What Kader actually discovered last week at a wetlands mitigation pond in Chalco Hills Recreation Area near Gretna was a limpkin, a bird never before seen in Nebraska. Another limpkin was spotted for the first time the same day in Iowa.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO