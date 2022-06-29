Man found with nearly $1M worth of cocaine in wheelchair at BWI-Marshall

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Police officer who was dragged two blocks by a car Tuesday night following a traffic stop is alert and having conversations now, but remains hospitalized, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Friday. After being taken to Shock Trauma for treatment on Tuesday night, the officer was listed in critical condition and said to be on full life support. He was out of surgery and in fair condition on Wednesday, according to Harrison. Joseph Daniel Black, 36, was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the case, and Harrison claimed he confessed to injuring the officer. Black is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. Harrison said Wednesday the officer stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer saw the driver was allegedly armed. The officer made verbal commands for the driver to exit. When that did not work, the officer reached through the window and tried to physically remove the man, Harrison said. The driver accelerated, dragging the officer, who was still partially inside the vehicle, Harrison said.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO