ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloquet, MN

"Substantial injuries" for girl hit by car in Cloquet

WDIO-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloquet Police say a juvenile girl was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 1:30 p.m. on...

www.wdio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

2 motorcyclists killed in crash near Duluth

Two motorcyclists were killed in a crash in northeast Minnesota just after 9 p.m. Thursday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, two motorcyclists were eastbound on E. Calvary Rd. and going around a curve at the same time a truck was traveling west on the road. The sheriff's...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UPDATE: Two Dead After Motorcycle Crash In The City Of Rice Lake

UPDATE (July 1, 5 p.m) – The two motorcyclists killed in the accident in Rice Lake have been identified. They are 42-year-old Jacob Allan Laurion of Rice Lake, and 50-year-old Steven John Koslucher of Canosia Township. Duluth City Council President Arik Forsman sharing in a tweet that they were...
RICE LAKE, WI
Bring Me The News

Boyfriend jailed after woman found dead in Hibbing

A 46-year-old Minnesota is being held at the St. Louis County Jail pending murder charges for the death of his girlfriend. According to Hibbing Police Department, officers were and paramedics were sent to 3500 block of 9th AVe. W. on a report of a woman who was unresponsive and not breathing just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28. First responders pronounced the 43-year-old woman dead at the scene.
HIBBING, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cloquet, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Cloquet, MN
Crime & Safety
cbs3duluth.com

Serious motorcycle crash closes roads in Rice Lake

RICE LAKE, MN. (KBJR) - East Calvary Road remained closed Thursday night in Rice Lake, after what appeared to be a serious motorcycle crash. It happened around 9:15 p.m. near East Calvary Road and Howard Gnesen Road, just north of Duluth. A large emergency response could be seen, including Sheriff’s...
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Driver falls asleep, crashes through motel wall near Duluth

No one was injured inside a roadside motel when a driver fell asleep and crashed into the building, with the SUV coming to a rest inside the motel's bar and restaurant. It happened at about 6:49 a.m. Wednesday when a 36-year-old Tower man fell asleep while driving on Rice Lake Road and crashed into the Island Lake Inn, which is located on the north side of Island Lake, about 15 miles north of Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

SWAT called to Pine Co. domestic standoff incident

The Pine County Sheriff's Office says a tip from a woman in Florida helped bring a domestic situation to end. It happened early Thursday morning, just after 3:00am. Dispatch received a call from that Florida woman, reporting she was getting text messages from a woman in Brook Park claiming she had been attacked and choked, and was being held inside the home with her attacker.
PINE COUNTY, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Girl rushed to hospital after being hit by car in Cloquet

CLOQUET, MN -- A girl was taken to the hospital Tuesday after Cloquet Police say she was hit by a car while crossing the street. According to Cloquet Police, it happened around 1:23 p.m. on 3 Street. The girl was treated on scene and eventually taken to the hospital with...
CLOQUET, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloquet Police#Essentia
cbs3duluth.com

Pine County SWAT team called in after alleged domestic situation

PINE COUNTY, MN-- Officers arrested a man after a tip from Florida that a woman was being threatened in Pine County. According to the report, a woman in Florida called the Pine County Sheriff’s Department stating she knew of a possible domestic situation in the City of Brook Park.
PINE COUNTY, MN
WNMT AM 650

Arrest Made In Suspicious Hibbing Death

HIBBING, MN (KDAL) – Just before 1 a-m on Tuesday, Hibbing Police were called to the 3500 block of 9th Avenue West on reports of a non-responsive woman. They arrived to find a 43 year old woman dead and determined that the death was suspicious. The woman’s 46 year...
HIBBING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Drowsy driver crashes into Duluth restaurant

DULUTH, Minn. -- A popular North Shore restaurant is temporarily closed for a major remodel ahead of its busiest weekend of the year -- but this wasn't a planned project.A drowsy driver crashed into the Island Lake Inn early Wednesday morning."Cleaner just said, 'Someone came through the wall at our bar,' and I'm like, 'It couldn't be an actual through-the-wall kind of situation,'" said co-owner Sam Spears.Much to Spears' surprise, it was. An SUV had barreled into the building. Investigators say the driver fell asleep as he was rounding the curve along Rice Lake Road. He then drove through the...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
CBS Minnesota

Man dies three days after house fire near Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. -- A 33-year-old man died days after he was pulled from a burning house in near Duluth.The Rice Lake Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 3900 block of West Tischer Road on June 22. They found heavy fire and smoke, and the man - who had been pulled from inside the house - laying in the backyard.The fire was extinguished within an hour, and the man was taken to a nearby hospital. He died of his injuries three days later. The victim was identified as Myles Leslie Summers.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 kayakers rescued after being stranded in northern Minnesota pit mine

CHISHOLM, Minn. -- Four kayakers were rescued Thursday afternoon in northern Minnesota after strong winds stranded them at the edge of a flooded pit mine. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the kayakers were at Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm, which is about 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Powerful winds created choppy conditions, and the kayakers beached their kayaks on the eastern edge of one of the pit mines in the area. The kayakers called 911, and a rescue team responded with a boat. None of the kayakers were hurt, although the sheriff's office noted that they might have suffered from "a little embarrassment." 
CHISHOLM, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Arrest made after Hibbing woman found dead

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Hibbing police are investigating what they call a woman’s “suspicious” death. According to police, officers were called to the 3500 Block of 9th Avenue West around 1 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a woman unresponsive and not breathing. They arrived to find a...
HIBBING, MN
WDIO-TV

30 years since the Benzene Spill

June 30th, 2022 marks 30 years since the toxic benzene spill happened in the Twin Ports. Early that morning, a Burlington Northern train derailed. 14 cars were knocked off the tracks, and one tank car went plunging into the Nemadji River below. Inside that tank car was a toxic chemical...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Palace Bar Closes after Ongoing Violence and Police Disputes

SUPERIOR, WI. — The Palace Bar in Superior has officially closed their doors after months of violence and a shooting. The Superior Police Chief called on the city to revoke its liquor license after more than 150 calls for police services were made since January of last year. Officers...
SUPERIOR, WI
kdal610.com

Protest Closes Several Downtown Duluth Streets

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Duluth Chief of Police, Mike Tusken, is asking protesters to keep rallies in public or private spaces and off city streets. Following a large rally in downtown Duluth Monday evening that was protesting the overturning of Roe V. Wade, Tusken made the comments in a Facebook post.
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

45 years since Glensheen Mansion murders in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Monday marks 45 years since the shocking murder of a wealthy heiress and her nurse at a historic Duluth mansion. On June 27, 1977, Elisabeth Congdon and her nurse Velma Pietila murdered inside the Glensheen Mansion. Police found that Congdon had been suffocated with a satin pillow in her bed while Pietila had been beaten to death with a candlestick.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy