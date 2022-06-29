ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Man sentenced to prison for shipping methamphetamine in hard drives

By KOMO Staff
KCBY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (KOMO) — A Bothell man will spend the next five years in prison for dealing drugs hidden inside computers. Ryan Kane, 34, pled guilty in March to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Kane was dealing the “nearly pure”...

kcby.com

Comments / 0

 

