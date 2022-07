The City of Denver launched a new program to get more people experiencing homelessness into reliable housing. Denver is among the first cities to try something like this. Grant money is helping the plan leaders think will make a difference, and it's the first city to be awarded the grant money by the Social Impact Partnership Pay for Results Act.The up to $5.5 million dollar grant combined with the success of the Denver social impact bond will help those who are in and out of the hospitals and the jail system.The at least 125 people selected for this program will...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO