Stokes Adobe Recognized by Michelin Guide

Man, it was a hot one June 21st at Mountain View’s Shoreline Amphitheatre for Santana’s Miraculous Supernatural Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. Temperatures were reaching triple digits across the Bay Area, but that didn’t stop Santana fans from coming out early on a Tuesday night to catch Earth, Wind & Fire! At 7:15pm sharp, the opening riff to “Shining Star” started as band members slowly came onto the stage. As soon as the iconic riff began, the crowd was out of their seats dancing with their hands in the air and clapping along. The dancing continued throughout the 90-minute set, which featured all the smash hits like “Let’s Groove Tonight”, “Boogie Wonderland” and “September”. The band was also dancing nonstop, despite the scorching weather, all dressed in unique black outfits with silver sequin accents like they just walked off the red carpet. Led by original founding members on vocals Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson, as well as bassist Verdine White, the band sounded amazing and even featured Bailey’s own son, Philip Bailey Jr., as one of the percussionists and vocalists.

1 DAY AGO