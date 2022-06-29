ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Stokes Adobe Recognized by Michelin Guide

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are proud to announce that Stokes Adobe, located at 500 Hartnell Street in Downtown Old Monterey, will be recognized in the next edition of the highly-respected Michelin Guide California, scheduled to be published in September 2022. The Michelin inspectors write of Stokes Adobe: "The small, ingredient-driven menu draws...

californiahomedesign.com

Recently Renovated Dream Inn Santa Cruz Offers Special Spring Offerings

If you haven’t yet solidified your spring break plans, consider an escape to the beach with a trip to Dream Inn Santa Cruz. The retro beachfront hotel doesn’t just feature a variety of surf-themed rooms and private ocean view balconies, but guests can enjoy a series of special offerings to celebrate the season’s longer days and warm temps.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
benitolink.com

Local music, food and vendors highlight Savor San Benito

The San Benito County Chamber of Commerce will take over Swank Farms on July 3 for the second of its four monthly 2022 Savor San Benito summer gatherings. Held on the first Sunday of the month through September, the event features local music, food and vendors. “We are super excited...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Amapola drops dinner, becoming a unique Salinas lunch spot.

The equation is pretty straightforward. Open a wine market and restaurant, add dinner service, divide time between running a business and studying toward a coveted Master Sommelier rating and spend more time with the kids. Wait...No way that adds up. For Jeffrey and Crystal Birkemeier it amounted to 14 or...
SALINAS, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Hot Picks June 30-July 6: First Fridays, an Italian festival and more

Following in the footsteps of cities around the county and beyond, Monterey is finally getting in on the First Friday action. Come wander the streets and support local businesses – from free bike tuneups and basic repairs on-site for customers with extended hours at Adventures by the Sea to live music at Crepes of Brittany. The team from KRML (94.7 FM) will be broadcasting live at Peter B’s with plenty of swag and giveaways. Enjoy live music and wine tasting with local vocalist and guitarist Samuel Cauthorn from 5-6pm and local duo Songbird Meadow from 6-8pm in Puma Road at Portola Plaza. And that’s just the inaugural edition – the event is slated to repeat on the first Friday of every month. [AP]
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey Sports Center's membership down 50%

MONTEREY, Calif. — Membership and revenue at the Monterey Sports Center, a city-funded gym, is down 50% post-pandemic. "Folks are worried about going into a facility in close proximity of others, some people not using masks, using equipment and passing things around. So I think there's just some concern about the pandemic..." City Councilman Tyller Williamson said.
MONTEREY, CA
sanbenito.com

Author’s latest novel is set in Hollister

Aromas author Joyce Oroz’s latest novel, “Gone with the Winfield,” takes place in Hollister. This is the 13th installment of Oroz’s “Josephine Stuart Mystery Series.” The novels can be read in any order. The new book explores the parks, businesses and fictional people of...
HOLLISTER, CA
Eater

This San Jose Farmers’ Market Vendor Says She’s Spending $800 a Week in Gas

One Watsonville berry farmer spent $100 in just one morning before hitting the Saratoga Farmers Market on a recent Saturday. Daisy Ortiz told the Mercury News she visits about eight markets a week, traveling sometimes two hours between destinations. The total ends up at about $800 a week in gas. “We have to eat so I have to be out here. I can’t quit,” Ortiz told Eryn Gandotra, a rising senior at Santa Clara High writing for the Mercury through the Mosaic Journalism Workshop.
SAN JOSE, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

How Monterey County is preparing for the holiday weekend ahead.

Pam Marino here, marveling at how two years ago, leading up to Fourth of July, some Monterey County beaches were abruptly shut down in a play to discourage tourists from flowing to the coast amid rising Covid-19 case numbers and the possibility of more state-mandated shutdowns. Lots of tourists still...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

CineLux to take over Los Gatos Theater operations

The Los Gatos Theater is getting a new operator and could be open to the public again soon. Los Gatos Town Council voted Tuesday to make CineLux Theatres, a theater management company, the new operators of the downtown theater for the next five years. “I just can’t express enough how...
LOS GATOS, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

South Monterey County cities plan Fourth of July events

SALINAS VALLEY — Fourth of July events are planned throughout South Monterey County beginning this weekend and continuing into Monday to celebrate the United States’ Declaration of Independence. KING CITY. King City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture’s annual fireworks show will once again be held the day before...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Santana’s Miraculous Supernatural Tour hits Mountain View, CA

Man, it was a hot one June 21st at Mountain View’s Shoreline Amphitheatre for Santana’s Miraculous Supernatural Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. Temperatures were reaching triple digits across the Bay Area, but that didn’t stop Santana fans from coming out early on a Tuesday night to catch Earth, Wind & Fire! At 7:15pm sharp, the opening riff to “Shining Star” started as band members slowly came onto the stage. As soon as the iconic riff began, the crowd was out of their seats dancing with their hands in the air and clapping along. The dancing continued throughout the 90-minute set, which featured all the smash hits like “Let’s Groove Tonight”, “Boogie Wonderland” and “September”. The band was also dancing nonstop, despite the scorching weather, all dressed in unique black outfits with silver sequin accents like they just walked off the red carpet. Led by original founding members on vocals Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson, as well as bassist Verdine White, the band sounded amazing and even featured Bailey’s own son, Philip Bailey Jr., as one of the percussionists and vocalists.
Lookout Santa Cruz

Going to bat for affordable housing: In passionate tug of war over Soquel project, supporters get loud

While vocal neighborhood opposition turned out at Cabrillo College on Monday night, so did a fervent cast of believers in affordable housing projects such as the Project Homekey development on Park Avenue on the border of Aptos, Soquel and Capitola. That project has received a $10.7 million grant from the state to add 36 units to an area that, like much of Santa Cruz County, is unaccustomed to growth.
SOQUEL, CA

