GILLETTE, Wyo. — It took Campbell County firefighters about 40 minutes to get a structure fire that claimed the lives of three dogs under control early Tuesday afternoon. The Campbell County Fire Department was called to the 1000 block of Clarion Drive at 1:17 p.m. Arriving firefighters found “a large amount of fire” at the back of the building, with the fire extending into the building and attic space, the department reported. The fire was under control at 1:55 p.m.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO