The Susanville Public Works Department is asking City water customers to reduce outdoor water use by 25%, by watering only three days per week, beginning today. Also, as part of Susanville’s Water Conservation Plan, effective today, July 1st, 2022 there will be a rate increase of $0.25 per 100 cubic feet of water used after the allotted Base Rate Usage.

SUSANVILLE, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO