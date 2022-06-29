ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local roundup: Salem/Montville advances to District 10 (10-12) softball finals

By Day Staff Reports
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago

Waterford — Salem/Montville beat Waterford 6-4 in the winners' bracket of the District 10 Little League softball tournament on Tuesday.

Salem/Montville advances to the championship round,which begins Thursday.

Abby Daniewicz was the winning pitcher and struck out 13. Jainna Lesniewski stole three bases, scored two runs and singled for Salem/Montville, which also got a strong defensive performance from catcher Mia Lloyd.

Brooklyn Hume had a two-run double for Waterford.

District 10 baseball (10-12)

• East Lyme beat Montville 22-2 in the pool play opener for both teams. Wyatt Farrior struck out seven over four innings for the win. Cooper Siragusa, Colton Glover and Kyle Cellemme had doubles for East Lyme. Jake Nenna had a single for Montville.

FCBL

• The Norwich Sea Unicorns scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and rallied for a 5-4 win over the Westfield Starfires in a Futures Collegiate Baseball League game. Waterford's Ryan O'Connell (St. Bonaventure) got the win in relief. O'Connell (3-0) allowed one hit and no runs over three innings with six strikeouts and one walk.

Cameron Maldonado (Northeastern) homered and drove in two runs, Bo Yaworski (Mitchell) doubled and drove in two runs and CJ Willis (Western New England), Nick Sturino (Fairfield) and Maldonado had two hits each for Norwich (14-15).

