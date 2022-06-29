ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

State Reps for El Paso react to 51 migrants who died in San Antonio trailer

By Shelby Kapp
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jthxc_0gP6eox100

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The death toll has now risen to 51 migrants that have died after being abandoned in the back of a tractor trailer in San Antonio on Monday.

President Biden saying in a statement that U.S. Customs and Homeland Security has the lead in for the investigation but initial reports are that it was caused by smugglers or human trafficker’s.

A Spokesperson for the U.S. Border Patrol El Paso sector explains the transnational criminal organizations do not care about the migrants.


“They don’t have a priority in your wellbeing, in you health or in your safety and the only care about making money and they’ll see you as a pawn or a piece in your game,” said Orlando Marrero Rubio a Spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The temperature reached over 100 degrees on Monday in San Antonio and to get an idea of how hot the trailer got KTSM 9 News went into an enclosed trailer. The trailer located in El Paso where it was about 90 degrees on Tuesday, when crews first opened the trailer the thermometer inside was at the maximum of 120 degrees.

State Representatives for El Paso speaking with KTSM 9 News about the incident.

“The lengths that people will take for a better life to come to this country to help their families. And I think it demonstrates is broken and really this is a federal responsibility and this is something that needs to be worked on in U.S. Congress. But today the deaths of those 46 (51) individuals demonstrates how broken our immigration system is and we need to do a better job,” said Cesar Blanco, Texas State Senator

“What happened in San Antonio is a result of what’s happening in relation to the human smuggling issue and we need to insure that we are going to have a proper process at ports of entry just to ensure that these lives are taken care of at the end of the day,” said Claudia Ordaz Perez, State Representative for District 76.


“The state has spent billions on quote on quote border security but we don’t have the ability to locate and find these individuals who are being loaded up on the Texas side of the border and then being left for dead, it’s embarrassing and it’s tragic,” said Joe Moody State Representative District 78.

A Spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety sending statistics since Operation Lone Star began.

“Operation Lone Star began in early March 2021, there have been 16,740 criminal arrests, including 4,413 for criminal trespassing. 14,066 felony charges have been filed and the department has seized more than 348 million lethal doses of fentanyl statewide. In addition, there have been more than 270,470 migrant apprehensions and referrals. These numbers are through June 23, 2022,” Marc A. Couch the Texas DPS Safety Education and Media Communications said in an email to KTSM.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott posting to twitter about the migrants who died, blaming President Biden.

“These deaths are on Biden. They are a result of his deadly open border policies. They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law,” Abbott’s tweet read.

Congressman Tony Gonzales sending a statement after the migrants were found.

“More needs to be done to disincentivize migrants from making the trek to our southern border. Currently, we`re on a path to exceed record breaking numbers of migrant deaths and recuses. These rescues often involve women and children and occur in extreme weather conditions or in dangerous terrains such as deserts and rivers,” Gonzales’ Statement read in part.

In the statement from President Biden he also mentions an anti-smuggling campaign in California.

“This incident underscores the need to go after the multi-billion dollar criminal smuggling industry preying on migrants and leading to far too many innocent deaths. In Los Angeles two weeks ago, I announced that the United States has launched a first-of-its kind anti-smuggling campaign with our regional partners.  In the first three months, we have made over 2,400 arrests, and that work will only intensify in the months ahead,” the Presidents Statement read in part.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
California State
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
International Business Times

Two Mexicans Charged After Death Of 51 Migrants In Sweltering Texas Truck

At least 51 migrants have died after being trapped inside a sweltering tractor-trailer truck found abandoned in Texas, authorities said on Tuesday, as two Mexican nationals tied to the unprecedented smuggling tragedy were charged in U.S. federal court. The deceased migrants, 39 men and 12 women, most of them citizens...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS News

Thieves disappear with 20 shipping containers full of gold and silver ore and TVs from Mexico seaport

Mexico City — Thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets, the Mexican Employers Federation said Monday. José Medina Mora, president of the federation, said the large-scale robbery was a sign of rising crime in Mexico.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
a-z-animals.com

The 7 Most Dangerous Lakes in Texas

Beautiful lakes are found across Texas and most of them are perfectly safe to visit and/or swim in. What most people don’t know is that some lakes in the state should be avoided, or at the very least be visited with extreme caution. According to state records, more than 300 people drown in Texas each year in different bodies of water, including lakes.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Cartels smuggle migrants left behind from largest-ever caravan

AUSTIN, Texas — The largest-ever caravan of migrants to head to the U.S. southern border broke down days into its journey from southern Mexico, appearing unsuccessful. But three federal and local law enforcement officials based in South Texas’s Del Rio region told the Washington Examiner on Monday that many from the caravan successfully evaded Mexican authorities and were able to cross the border illegally into the United States over the past several days.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#State Representatives#Spokesperson#Ktsm 9 News
SFGate

This Texas teen wanted an abortion. She now has twins.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Brooke Alexander turned off her breast pump at 6:04 p.m. and brought two fresh bottles of milk over to the bed, where her 3-month-old twins lay flat on their backs, red-faced and crying. Running on four hours of sleep, the 18-year-old tried to feed both babies...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
International Business Times

'Stacks Of Bodies': 46 Dead Migrants Found In Truck In Texas

The bodies of 46 dead migrants were discovered inside a tractor-trailer on Monday in San Antonio, Texas, city officials said, in one of the most deadly recent incidents of human smuggling along the U.S.-Mexico border. A San Antonio Fire Department official said they found "stacks of bodies" and no signs...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
People

Cousins, 13, Died in San Antonio Tractor-Trailer, Parents Say Smugglers Charged $6,000 for Deadly Journey

Heartbreaking details about those who died in an abandoned tractor-trailer in San Antonio earlier this week are starting to emerge. Wilmer Tulul and Pascual Melvin Guachiac, 13-year-old cousins from Tzucubal, Guatemala – an Indigenous Quiche community of around 1,500 people in the mountains about 100 miles from the country's capital – made the trek to the United States in search of a better life for themselves and their loved ones, their families told the Associated Press.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy